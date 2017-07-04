News By Tag
Cairns Private School Expands Internet and Network Services with On Q Communications
On Q Communications, a leading provider of metropolitan and regional telecommunication solutions, today announced that a leading Cairns-based independent school has selected On Q Communications for Internet and network services.
With over 600 enrolled students, including over 100 boarding students, internet bandwidth and network connectivity are critical to the students, teachers and staff at the school. After approaching the market for alternative options, the private school selected On Q Communications, who were able to provide over five times the bandwidth of the incumbent provider.
Having an increasing focus on technology and 21st Century learning, the school has an expanding requirement for high speed, reliable communications. With delivery over On Q's carrier grade fibre optic network, network bandwidth can scale enough to meet even the most demanding or unforseen applications.
"We were able to deliver a service that is reliable, expandable and highly cost effective," said Mark Frost, Managing Director of On Q Communications. "This high speed fibre optic based connectivity will expand to support the schools requirements well into the future."
For schools and educational institutions, On Q delivers a range of services, including Metro Ethernet, Wavelength and Dark Fibre services. On Q provides customers with private networking solutions in addition to high speed internet connectivity.
For more information, please visit http://www.onq.com.au/
About On Q Communications
On Q Communications is a telecommunications carrier, data centre operator, and provider of cloud computing solutions. On Q provide a range of services to governments, small business, enterprise and service provider markets. With infrastructure across metropolitan and regional Australia in addition to Asia Pacific, they are capable of delivering services almost anywhere.
For more information, please visit http://www.onq.com.au
