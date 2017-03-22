Grab the Best of Lufthansa, Viva and Norwegian From Lookupfare

Announcing Lookupfare's associations with Lufthansa, Viva Colombia and Norwegian Air Shuttle. You can now directly book tickets from Lookupfare and enjoy the best of the amenities and services, at the lowest fares possible!

-- Lookupfare is proud to announce that travelers planning to fly with Lufthansa, Viva Colombia and Norwegian Air Shuttle can now directly book their tickets from Lookupfare and enjoy the best of the amenities and services, at the lowest fares possible!Lufthansa is the largest airline company of Germany and one of the largest in Europe. It caters to 18 domestic and about 200 international destinations in 78 countries across Europe, Africa and the Americas with a fleet size of more than 270 air crafts. Lufthansa Airline is also a founding member of the world's largest airline alliance Star AllianceLufthansa is known to offer some of the best amenities and services in the aviation industry. Passengers can enjoy onboard internet connectivity with Lufthansa's exclusive FlyNet®. Seats in the first and business class cabins are equipped with power sockets. Passengers can choose from 100 movies, 200 TV shows, 300 music albums and 30 radio channels. Delicious cuisines prepared by renowned chefs.VivaColombia is a low-cost carrier based in Colombia. It was formed with the aim of offering cheap flight-tickets so more people could access air-travel easily, and even so, more frequently. VivaColombia flies to a number of destinations including Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama and the US.Despite being a budget airline, VivaColombia makes no compromises in the comfort of its passengers. It defines excellence in customer satisfaction by offering spacious and comfortable seats. Passengers can also choose from a variety of meals, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.Another low-cost carrier- Norwegian Air Shuttle, is one of the largest airline companies in Scandinavia and Europe. The airline rolls out a highly frequent domestic flight-schedule within Scandinavia. In total, it caters to more than 120 destinations in 35 countries, spanning across 4 continents.Norwegian Air Shuttle also offers some of the best in-flight amenities in Europe. With onboard Wi-Fi, passengers can enjoy free internet connection on their smart devices. A variety of meals and snacks are available to choose from. Tea and coffee are also available. For in-flight entertainment, passengers can enjoy the audio and video entertainment programs played on the video screen present on the panel above them.Lookupfare has thus compiled an extensive array of flight deals for Lufthansa, Viva Colombia and Norwegian flights to choose from. All deals have been formulated keeping in mind the needs of the daily travelers.About LookupfareLookupfare is a leading travel portal that offers wide-range of flights and hotels deals to travelers all across the world. It operates with the aim of offering its customers the cheapest traveling deals and provides them with the most inspiring and experiential journeys possible. Headquartered in Cleveland, the portal offers various custom travel deals viz. deals under $99, deals under $199, First Class travel, Business Class travel, last minute flights, etc.Original Source: https://lookupfares.newswire.com/news/grab-the-best-of-lufthansa-viva-and-norwegian-from-lookupfare-19092569