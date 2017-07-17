Lookupfare brings you the News of Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) and American Airlines'

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) in partnership with American Airlines launched a new transit service on June 19, 2017.

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) in partnership with American Airlines launched a new transit service on June 19, 2017. This new transportation service will allow the connecting flyers boarding international flights to avoid the process of re-screening. The Chicago Department of Aviation will run a Terminal Transfer Bus (TTB) to carry American Airlines' domestic passengers in Terminal 3 to international flights at Terminal 5 through the secure side of O'Hare International Airport.This new passenger service will add strength to the airport's status as a leading global gateway; by providing nearly 60 percent of the travelers boarding flights at domestic terminals an easier access to the international flights flying from terminal 5.The service is expected to reduce the daily passenger traffic at TSA checkpoint by 1,000 passengers a day. This will also help in reducing the security lines and wait time of passengers during rush hours.Before the introduction of this service, all the connecting passengers who de-boarded at domestic terminals needed to pass through security and again go through the process of re-screening at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Terminal 5 before boarding their international flight. But this new service would eliminate the need of re-screening for such passengers because they will stay on the secure side of O'Hare as they are transported from Terminal 3 to Terminal 5.The new service will also help to cut-down the in-airport travel time by nearly 5 minutes for passengers connecting through Terminal 3 for. Two buses had been allotted for this new service. These buses will be ferrying passengers from 10.30 am to 8 pm. Both the buses will run uninterruptedly on secure routes from Terminal 3 to Terminal 5. Passengers will board the bus from two sites near Gate G17 and Gate K20 in Terminal 3. Passengers will be dropped-off at the M Concourse in Terminal 5.