Lookupfare brings you the News of Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) and American Airlines'
The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) in partnership with American Airlines launched a new transit service on June 19, 2017.
This new passenger service will add strength to the airport's status as a leading global gateway; by providing nearly 60 percent of the travelers boarding flights at domestic terminals an easier access to the international flights flying from terminal 5.
The service is expected to reduce the daily passenger traffic at TSA checkpoint by 1,000 passengers a day. This will also help in reducing the security lines and wait time of passengers during rush hours.
Before the introduction of this service, all the connecting passengers who de-boarded at domestic terminals needed to pass through security and again go through the process of re-screening at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Terminal 5 before boarding their international flight. But this new service would eliminate the need of re-screening for such passengers because they will stay on the secure side of O'Hare as they are transported from Terminal 3 to Terminal 5.
The new service will also help to cut-down the in-airport travel time by nearly 5 minutes for passengers connecting through Terminal 3 for international flights
