Flying With Little Ones? Book with Lookupfare and Fly with the Best Family-Friendly Airlines

Some of the top airlines in the world offering the best kid-friendly amenities and services.

Traveling with kids can be a little stressful considering the fact that a lot needs to be taken care of. Add crying babies to the mix and extra baggage costs and it can turn even the most memorable of journeys into a terrible experience.Thankfully, there are a lot of airlines that are increasingly becoming more and more family-friendly providing ample amenities and services to make your trip as comfortable as possible. These amenities and services can range from extra baggage to kid-friendly in-flight entertainment to baby meals. Keeping this in mind, we have ranked some of the top family-friendly airlines.Etihad's amazing in-flight amenities are enough to make you want to travel with this palatial air carrier of United Arab Emirates. Etihad has devised its own exclusive Flying Nannies program that consists of dedicated crew members who receive special child care training from the world-famous Norland College in U.K. Donning bright-orange aprons, they assist families with the whole boarding process. They also entertain the kids with puppets, arts & crafts, magic tricks and face painting. This service is available on all long-haul flights for free. Etihad also offers nutritious and delicious meals for kids along with baby food and bottle-warming service.Singapore Airlines is one of the most awarded airlines in the world. It reserves bassinets for passengers on first-call, first-serve policy and offers the largest bassinets in the aviation sector; which are 30 inches long with the capacity to hold 30 lbs. For travelers flying with babies, the airline offers a baby-pack that includes a packet of baby wipes. The airline also allows passengers to order meals whenever they want to. The smiling and dedicated crew members ensure that you and your babies are settled easily, and your bags are easily accessible. The airline also offers emergency baby supplies onboard.Air New Zealand's exclusive Economy Skycouch seat allows travelers to convert their seats to fully-flat beds at simply the push of a button. This seat provides ample space for travelers to stretch out for naps. Air New Zealand also offers Jet Cadets Kids Pack with various activities to keep the kids occupied during the flight. They also offer special in-flight meals.