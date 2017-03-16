Major Conditions and Procedure for a Spine Surgery

The conditions that need Spine Surgery, as well as procedure of Spinal Surgery are discussed.

-- There is no denying that a back surgery may help relieve some causes of back pain, but it is rarely necessary. Majority of back pain resolves at its own within one or two months. Low back pain is commonest problem seen by the family doctors. Back ailments typically respond to nonsurgical treatments- such as heat, anti-inflammatory medications, gentle massage and physical therapy.Back surgery might be an alternative if conservative treatments have not responded to the pain and your pain is persistent and disabling. Back surgery more predictably relives associated numbness or pain that goes down one or both legs or arms. The symptoms for a back surgery are caused by compressed nerves in the spine. Nerves may become compressed for a number of reasons, including:Ruptured (herniated) or bulging disks can sometimes press so tightly against a spine nerve and affect its function.Osteoarthritis may often result in bone spurs on the spine. The excess bone can narrow the amount of space available for nerves to pass through openings in the spine.It is very difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of the back pain, even if the X-rays show that you have bone spurs or disk problems. There are a number of back surgeries including:This includes the removal of the herniated portion of a disk in order to relieve irritation and inflammation of a nerve. It typically includes full or partial removal of the back portion of a lamina to access the ruptured disk.This procedure involves the removal of the bone overlying the spinal canal. It enhances the spinal canal and is performed in order to relieve the nerve pressure caused by spinal stenosis.Spinal fusion connects two or more bones in the spine. It relives pain by adding stability to a spinal fracture. It is rarely used for eliminating painful motion between vertebrae that can result from a degenerated or injured disk.Implantation of artificial disks is a treatment option to spinal fusion for painful movement between two vertebrae due to a degenerated or injured disk. However, these devices are not an alternative for most people.Since spine is a very important and sensitive area, it needs the attention of trained and experienced doctors. There are a number of hospitals offering effective solutions to spine-related and back-related problems, but Primus Hospital is the finest one. The department of Spine Surgery athas been running a number of spine care programs for its patients throughout the country. An expert team of qualified professionals and dedicated spine surgeons provide state-of-the-art and evidence based spine services to all its patients.at Primus have extensive experience in treating full range of spine-related problems. The department is equipped with latest technological tools, state-of-the-art infrastructure and careful medical staff. The spine doctors specialize in minimally invasive procedures, such as facet joint blocks, nerve root injections, other different CT guided procedures and so forth.A phenomenal team of at the department is well-versed in performing a number of minimally invasive procedures like keyhole vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty for spinal fractures, spinal fusion, endoscopic discectomy, percutaneous pedicle screw fixation and microscopic decompression of lumbar pathology. Away from minimally invasive procedures, other routine spinal surgeries, such as artificial disc replacement, treatment for cervical and dorsal myelopathy, spinal deformity correction. Spinal tumor surgery and so forth are performed with high success rate.Owing to its world class services, Primus has become very popular not only in India but also around the globe. A number of medical tourists come to the hospital for treating their problems and low cost. The hospital can be reached at:Chandragupt Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi- 110021, India01166206630, 01166206640info@primushospital.com