 
News By Tag
* Spine Surgery
* spine surgeon in Delhi
* Neurosurgery in India
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Major Conditions and Procedure for a Spine Surgery

The conditions that need Spine Surgery, as well as procedure of Spinal Surgery are discussed.
 
 
Spine Center
Spine Center
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Spine Surgery
spine surgeon in Delhi
Neurosurgery in India

Industry:
Health

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
Products

NEW DELHI, India - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- There is no denying that a back surgery may help relieve some causes of back pain, but it is rarely necessary. Majority of back pain resolves at its own within one or two months. Low back pain is commonest problem seen by the family doctors. Back ailments typically respond to nonsurgical treatments- such as heat, anti-inflammatory medications, gentle massage and physical therapy.

Back surgery might be an alternative if conservative treatments have not responded to the pain and your pain is persistent and disabling. Back surgery more predictably relives associated numbness or pain that goes down one or both legs or arms. The symptoms for a back surgery are caused by compressed nerves in the spine. Nerves may become compressed for a number of reasons, including:

Disk Problems: Ruptured (herniated) or bulging disks can sometimes press so tightly against a spine nerve and affect its function.

Overgrowth of Bone: Osteoarthritis may often result in bone spurs on the spine. The excess bone can narrow the amount of space available for nerves to pass through openings in the spine.

It is very difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of the back pain, even if the X-rays show that you have bone spurs or disk problems. There are a number of back surgeries including:

Diskectomy: This includes the removal of the herniated portion of a disk in order to relieve irritation and inflammation of a nerve. It typically includes full or partial removal of the back portion of a lamina to access the ruptured disk.

Laminectomy: This procedure involves the removal of the bone overlying the spinal canal. It enhances the spinal canal and is performed in order to relieve the nerve pressure caused by spinal stenosis.

Fusion: Spinal fusion connects two or more bones in the spine. It relives pain by adding stability to a spinal fracture. It is rarely used for eliminating painful motion between vertebrae that can result from a degenerated or injured disk.

Artificial Disks: Implantation of artificial disks is a treatment option to spinal fusion for painful movement between two vertebrae due to a degenerated or injured disk. However, these devices are not an alternative for most people.

Since spine is a very important and sensitive area, it needs the attention of trained and experienced doctors. There are a number of hospitals offering effective solutions to spine-related and back-related problems, but Primus Hospital is the finest one. The department of Spine Surgery at Primus Super Specialty Hospital has been running a number of spine care programs for its patients throughout the country. An expert team of qualified professionals and dedicated spine surgeons provide state-of-the-art and evidence based spine services to all its patients.

Visit - http://www.primushospital.com/spine-center.html

Spine Surgeons at Primus have extensive experience in treating full range of spine-related problems. The department is equipped with latest technological tools, state-of-the-art infrastructure and careful medical staff. The spine doctors specialize in minimally invasive procedures, such as facet joint blocks, nerve root injections, other different CT guided procedures and so forth.

A phenomenal team of at the department is well-versed in performing a number of minimally invasive procedures like keyhole vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty for spinal fractures, spinal fusion, endoscopic discectomy, percutaneous pedicle screw fixation and microscopic decompression of lumbar pathology. Away from minimally invasive procedures, other routine spinal surgeries, such as artificial disc replacement, treatment for cervical and dorsal myelopathy, spinal deformity correction. Spinal tumor surgery and so forth are performed with high success rate.

Owing to its world class services, Primus has become very popular not only in India but also around the globe. A number of medical tourists come to the hospital for treating their problems and low cost. The hospital can be reached at:

Primus Super Speciality Hospital

Chandragupt Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi- 110021, India

Phone: 01166206630, 01166206640

Email: info@primushospital.com

http://www.primushospital.com

Contact
Primus Super Speciality Hospital
9953722892
info@primushospital.com
End
Source:Primus Super Speciality Hospital
Email:***@primushospital.com
Tags:Spine Surgery, spine surgeon in Delhi, Neurosurgery in India
Industry:Health
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Primus Hospital PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share