Major Conditions and Procedure for a Spine Surgery
The conditions that need Spine Surgery, as well as procedure of Spinal Surgery are discussed.
Back surgery might be an alternative if conservative treatments have not responded to the pain and your pain is persistent and disabling. Back surgery more predictably relives associated numbness or pain that goes down one or both legs or arms. The symptoms for a back surgery are caused by compressed nerves in the spine. Nerves may become compressed for a number of reasons, including:
•Disk Problems: Ruptured (herniated) or bulging disks can sometimes press so tightly against a spine nerve and affect its function.
•Overgrowth of Bone: Osteoarthritis may often result in bone spurs on the spine. The excess bone can narrow the amount of space available for nerves to pass through openings in the spine.
It is very difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of the back pain, even if the X-rays show that you have bone spurs or disk problems. There are a number of back surgeries including:
•Diskectomy: This includes the removal of the herniated portion of a disk in order to relieve irritation and inflammation of a nerve. It typically includes full or partial removal of the back portion of a lamina to access the ruptured disk.
•Laminectomy:
•Fusion: Spinal fusion connects two or more bones in the spine. It relives pain by adding stability to a spinal fracture. It is rarely used for eliminating painful motion between vertebrae that can result from a degenerated or injured disk.
•Artificial Disks: Implantation of artificial disks is a treatment option to spinal fusion for painful movement between two vertebrae due to a degenerated or injured disk. However, these devices are not an alternative for most people.
