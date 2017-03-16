LogRhythm Appoints Regional Experts to Join Cyber Security Team in KSA

Mazen A. Dohaji Photo

-- Recent reports have branded the Middle East a magnet for some of the world's most damaging cyber-attacks. Saudi Arabia, in particular, has been subject to a slew of damaging breaches, and just last month the nation's authorities issued an alert for renewed attacks from the 2012 virus that crippled 35,000 computers at oil giant Saudi Aramco. In light of this escalation in threats, security intelligence company LogRhythm is expanding its presence in the kingdom, and has appointed three experts to help scale up its footprint in KSA."LogRhythm's Threat Lifecycle Management Platformhelps organisations rapidly detect, respond to and neutralise threats before they become incidents or major data breaches. As part of our initiative to set up dedicated cyber security support for existing and prospective customers in Saudi Arabia, we're appointing three experienced professionals to manage and boost our presence there," says Mazen Dohaji, regional director for Middle East, Turkey and Africa at LogRhythm.The new appointments include Omar Barakat as partner business manager for KSA, Yasser Ali as sales manager for KSA and Abdulrahman Aldalbahi as technical systems engineer for KSA. The three professionals are specialists who wield extensive experience in the region and a thorough understanding of the cyber security needs of businesses operating within Saudi Arabia."Our award-winning Threat Lifecycle Management Platformcoupled with a seasoned, dedicated team will give us a competitive edge in Saudi Arabia. We expect this move will allow us to better support our customers in the region and attract more businesses to deploy our unified solution. We look forward to growing our customer base in KSA through our new team members," Dohaji adds.Businesses operating within the Middle East are becoming increasingly aware of the threats associated with digitisation and are looking to step up their security measures to safeguard critical information infrastructures. LogRhythm's Threat Lifecycle ManagementPlatform unifies next-generation SIEM, log management, network and endpoint monitoring, user entity and behaviour analytics (UEBA), security automation and orchestration and advanced security analytics.