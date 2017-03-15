News By Tag
Helps Resource Center A Online Directory Connecting Those in Need with Vital Services
HELPS has already helped over 5000 people with just one site in Boise, Idaho – Our goal is to roll out their online resource center sites in 400 cities throughout the USA..
Director Larry Hunter said the organization wanted to "empower" its service users to "make lasting changes in their lives by helping them take control of their day to day life and the problems they encounter."
He added that the faith based, nonprofit organization have developed a range of programs and information resources designed to "meet the basic needs of individuals and families within their local community in need of help".
Founded by a diverse mix of people, the organization holds its Christian faith at the heart of everything it does.
"The primary role of the organization is to devote our time, faith and resources to transforming lives and giving people the confidence and ability to make a positive lasting impact on themselves and their community" said Larry.
Larry explained: "Our directories website has been designed so that it can be replicated in any city or geographical areas to include all the resources in that area to make it easy for anybody needing help to find it in one place.
"Each of the resources and services on the list are also connected to Google Maps for easy access. Our goal is to find an organization or ministry in each city or geographical location that can assist in fulfilling the on the ground aspects of their local website." Visit http://www.helpsresourcecenter.com/
