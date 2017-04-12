Nicole Chidester, Your Publicity Company, Announced: Larry E 'Buck' Hunter, Author "7 Days in Hell, I was There", is Now Available for Interview!

INTERVIEW OP: An Eyewitness Report That HELL IS REAL! Larry E. "Buck" Hunter was sentenced to a 72-month sentence for money laundering in a US Federal Prison Camp. While fulfilling his sentence, Hunter ministered in the Camp Church. There, others would often tell him, "Why don't you just go to Hell?" This got him thinking.