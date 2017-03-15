News By Tag
Check Garden Soil For Proper Nutrients After Heavy Winter Rains
After a rainy winter, now is the time to take steps to make sure garden and landscape soil is ready for spring planting.
"Heavy rains can leach out important nutrients from topsoil," says Bill Camarillo, Agromin's CEO.
"Without the proper nutrients, plants and trees can't grow to their potential. The ideal garden soil should be dark and crumbly to the touch. If it's not, you'll need to prep the soil before planting."
Camarillo suggests adding compost with nitrogen and the proper pH balance. "Your local garden center has compost for all types of soil," he says. "If you have clay soil, you want compost that will keep soil loose and workable. For sandy soil, select compost that adds structure to the soil, usually with organic humus. For soil somewhere in between, all-purpose garden soil conditioners work fine." Because of topsoil erosion, Camarillo recommends mixing compost into the first few inches of soil around trees, shrubs, flowers and ground cover.
While rain followed by warm weather is good for plant growth, the combination also awakens invasive species, many of which have been dormant during the drought. "If unchecked, these weeds can quickly take over your yard," says Camarillo. He suggests pulling them while still small and the ground moist and then adding a two-to-three inch layer of mulch to suppress any new growth. "Mulch will also stop future water erosion and during the hot summer months, mulch will keep the ground cool and hold in moisture," says Camarillo.
Camarillo expects residents to generate more organic recyclables this year. "With everything green and growing, you might want to consider requesting a second green waste barrel from your waste hauler," he says. "Agromin will turn those materials into compost in about 60 days. The compost will then be ready for use by farmers, landscapers and gardeners—and the growing cycle will begin again."
For more gardening tips, go to www.agromin.com.
About Agromin:
Agromin manufactures earth-friendly soil products for farmers, landscapers and gardeners. Agromin is also the composter for over 50 California cities. Agromin receives more than 30,000 tons of organic material each month and then uses a safe, natural and sustainable process to transform the material into soil products. The results are more vigorous and healthier plants and gardens, and on the conservation side, the opportunity to close the recycling circle, allow more room in landfills and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Agromin is a U.S. Composting Council Composter of the Year recipient. www.agromin.com
