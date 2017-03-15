News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Leti Installs k-Space MOS ThermalScan to Advance 3-D Integrated Circuit Development
The custom kSA MOS ThermalScan is capable of measuring wafers up to 300mm in diameter from 20°C to 1000°C. The system is configured to use either a full 300 mm quartz viewport for full wafer mapping at temperatures up to 600°C, or 300mm x 20mm linear slit viewport for linear scans up to 1000°C.
"k-Space has clearly shown us their expertise in the measurement of film stress. We are able to measure the curvature of our samples with very high reproducibility,"
Dr. Charles Taylor, Product Development Manager at k-Space commented that "No other film stress measurement tool on the market can accurately measure film stress over such a wide temperature range. The key to thermal stress measurements is uniformity - since temperature non-uniformity leads to wafer bow that is unrelated to film stress. We have collaborated very closely with our vendors to develop a tool capable of reaching the temperature ranges required by our customers while maintaining wafer temperature uniformity. Combined with our patented multi-beam laser array measurement technique that allows localized curvature measurements with high spatial resolution, the MOS ThermalScan provides unparalleled resolution and repeatability in thermal stress measurements."
k-Space Associates, Inc., 2182 Bishop Circle East, Dexter, MI 48130 USA
Tel. (734) 426-7977 ● Fax (734) 426-7955 ● requestinfo@
About k-Space Associates, Inc.
k-Space Associates, Inc. is a leading supplier of advanced instrumentation and software for the surface science and thin-film technology industries. Founded in 1992, its systems are used for monitoring wafer temperature, thin-film stress, film deposition rate, film thickness, material absorption properties, spectral reflectance, and Reflection High Energy Electron Diffraction (RHEED) images. Backed by a commitment to ongoing support, these solutions are currently used worldwide in research and production line monitoring of semiconductor-
Contact
Carrie Andre
Technical Sales and Marketing Manager
***@k-space.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse