It's Spring.. Time to Spring Clean!

Life Coaching, Professional Organization, Social Media Strategy, Music, and Meditation Merge at the Spring Cleaning Summit in Silver Spring, MD

-- The Spring Cleaning Summit is excited to announce its action-packed agenda for April 30at the Silver Spring Civic Center in Silver Spring, Maryland.The Spring Cleaning Summit is focused on providing accessible resources, tips, and tricks for busy professional, students and caregivers to create the ideal space internally and externally. This half-day event from 10:00am to 2:00pm includes strategies to bust through mental clutter, deep-intention based Yoga Nidra, clutter busting professional organization and tactics to clean up your online space in social media and beyond.Certified Business and Life Coach, Lauren LeMunyan ACC, will be kicking off the program to identify and resolve internal messages that may be getting in the way of success.Certified Yoga Nidra Instructor and Life Coach, Kate Wiggins, will be leading a deep meditation focused on intention setting."Music is like a deep tissue massage for the soul." The vocal duo of CaSh and Earle will be performing for attendees during lunch.Professional Organizer, Carly Booze, will teach attendees how to create their personal and professional space oasis.Since we spend so much time online, Personal Branding and Social Media Strategist, Meredith McCaskill, will present on strategies to making attendees' online identity in line with who they really are.Prior to the event, attendees are encouraged to drop off toiletries, cleaning supplies and non-perishable food in the Moyer & Sons Moving and Storage truck to benefit the Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless.In addition to the clean-up-focused presentations, the Summit will feature a "Real Talk Round Table" with special guest panelist, Andrea Sachs, Travel Writer from the Washington Post.