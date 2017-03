NEW: Cloud Master (CloudMASTER®)

Learn how to manage cloud computing technologies from many different vendors and become a Certified Cloud Master (CloudMASTER®) with this top vendor-neutral course.

Contact

IMF Academy

info@imfacademy.com IMF Academy

End

-- As a growing number of organisations is taking advantage of the benefits of moving to various types of cloud services, the demand for cloud training is enormous and will grow even further. What is needed most is a training solution that provides IT professionals with the skills to successfully manage the multitude of cloud technologies that they will encounter in their job.Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Amazon, as well as IBM, Oracle, HP, and Cisco, are all involved in the cloud technology space. According to Wikipedia, there are at least 95 cloud computing platforms. Every cloud provider takes advantage of cloud technology in his own way, and until now, the only way to learn about cloud computing was to learn about a particular platform. However, cloud computing is not a product, it is a discipline. By attending this in-demand CloudMASTER program the participants will learn to manage cloud computing technologies from many different vendors.This unique CloudMASTER certification program (http://www.imfacademy.com/areasofexpertise/information_technology/cloud-master.php) provides IT professionals with a strong foundation in cloud technologies and overall cloud architecture and management of cloud infrastructure, as well as a solid technical background in modern webservices deployment and administration. The CloudMASTER certification program is comprised of 3 courses that are each completed with an exam. You must pass each of these exams or take 1 cumulative CloudMASTER exam to become CloudMASTER. The 3 courses are:· Cloud Technologies (3-days)· Cloud Operations (5-days)· Cloud Architecture (5-days)For more information about this training check www.imfacademy.com ( http://www.imfacademy.com/ areasofexpertise/ information_ te... ).IMF Academy ( http://www.imfacademy.com ) is part of International Management Forum and is an independent publisher of distance learning courses and organizer of hot topical classroom based trainings. IMF focuses on business information for managers and decision-makers in large and middle-sized companies and non-profit organizations. During the past 20 years, we gained a solid reputation by providing to-the-point and valuable information about topics both critical and of current interest.