 
News By Tag
* Cloud Master
* Cloud Master training
* Cloud Master certification
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Eindhoven
  Noord-Brabant
  Netherlands
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

NEW: Cloud Master (CloudMASTER®)

Learn how to manage cloud computing technologies from many different vendors and become a Certified Cloud Master (CloudMASTER®) with this top vendor-neutral course.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cloud Master
* Cloud Master training
* Cloud Master certification

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Eindhoven - Noord-Brabant - Netherlands

Subject:
* Products

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- As a growing number of organisations is taking advantage of the benefits of moving to various types of cloud services, the demand for cloud training is enormous and will grow even further. What is needed most is a training solution that provides IT professionals with the skills to successfully manage the multitude of cloud technologies that they will encounter in their job.

Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Amazon, as well as IBM, Oracle, HP, and Cisco, are all involved in the cloud technology space. According to Wikipedia, there are at least 95 cloud computing platforms. Every cloud provider takes advantage of cloud technology in his own way, and until now, the only way to learn about cloud computing was to learn about a particular platform. However, cloud computing is not a product, it is a discipline. By attending this in-demand CloudMASTER program the participants will learn to manage cloud computing technologies from many different vendors.

This unique CloudMASTER certification program (http://www.imfacademy.com/areasofexpertise/information_technology/cloud-master.php) provides IT professionals with a strong foundation in cloud technologies and overall cloud architecture and management of cloud infrastructure, as well as a solid technical background in modern webservices deployment and administration. The CloudMASTER certification program is comprised of 3 courses that are each completed with an exam. You must pass each of these exams or take 1 cumulative CloudMASTER exam to become CloudMASTER. The 3 courses are:

·       Cloud Technologies (3-days)

·       Cloud Operations (5-days)

·       Cloud Architecture (5-days)

For more information about this training check www.imfacademy.com (http://www.imfacademy.com/areasofexpertise/information_te...).

IMF Academy (http://www.imfacademy.com) is part of International Management Forum and is an independent publisher of distance learning courses and organizer of hot topical classroom based trainings. IMF focuses on business information for managers and decision-makers in large and middle-sized companies and non-profit organizations. During the past 20 years, we gained a solid reputation by providing to-the-point and valuable information about topics both critical and of current interest.

Contact
IMF Academy
info@imfacademy.com
End
Source:IMF Academy
Email:***@imfacademy.com
Tags:Cloud Master, Cloud Master training, Cloud Master certification
Industry:Education
Location:Eindhoven - Noord-Brabant - Netherlands
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
International Management Forum News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share