NEW: Cloud Master (CloudMASTER®)
Learn how to manage cloud computing technologies from many different vendors and become a Certified Cloud Master (CloudMASTER®) with this top vendor-neutral course.
Microsoft, Apple, Google, and Amazon, as well as IBM, Oracle, HP, and Cisco, are all involved in the cloud technology space. According to Wikipedia, there are at least 95 cloud computing platforms. Every cloud provider takes advantage of cloud technology in his own way, and until now, the only way to learn about cloud computing was to learn about a particular platform. However, cloud computing is not a product, it is a discipline. By attending this in-demand CloudMASTER program the participants will learn to manage cloud computing technologies from many different vendors.
· Cloud Technologies (3-days)
· Cloud Operations (5-days)
· Cloud Architecture (5-days)
IMF Academy (http://www.imfacademy.com) is part of International Management Forum and is an independent publisher of distance learning courses and organizer of hot topical classroom based trainings. IMF focuses on business information for managers and decision-makers in large and middle-sized companies and non-profit organizations. During the past 20 years, we gained a solid reputation by providing to-the-point and valuable information about topics both critical and of current interest.
IMF Academy
