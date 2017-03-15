 
Industry News





Notion Press presents "A Saviour" by Vinayak Kadam

 
 
CHENNAI, India - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Notion Press presents: Vinayak Kadam's first book: A Saviour an inspirational tale of love and its mysteries. This book was written for those who those who yearn for love, and those who nurse heartaches.

Walking towards math's class in school, Rajesh passes Priyanka, and his hand automatically neatens his tie. He wonders why he did that, why he is so conscious of her presence. Rajesh has always been scruffy about his clothes and his tie has never been neat. But Priyanka was someone he would do anything for.

The school's best kabbadi player and a good choreographer, when it comes to academics, he is not-so-brilliant. But Priyanka aka Piu stands out easily, a topper. She keeps company with others who study well and who are toppers too. So how can he hope to be her friend?

Destiny and fate plays their respective parts and this unique chronicle brings them together all to set them apart cruelly. Incidents roll on only to give a wakeup call to Raj, and he being the least studious guy at school sets himself out to become one of the successful realtors of his time. The only question here is, does love helps you strengthen? Or does it give you everything else but itself.

Vinayak works in an MNC IT giant Capgemini with Talent acquisition team. Having had Post Graduate Diploma in Finance, he was more inclined towards writing since childhood. He has been scribbling movie reviews, articles about current affairs, short stories or anything that he experienced and has been sharing them through social media.

'A Saviour' is his first novel and he is currently working on his next creation 'The Tryst with Music and other short stories' which is a collection of some interesting short stories and will be released soon. Apart from his job and writing, Vinayak also takes out time for mythological research and travelling. He will be donating 2% of his total earnings from this book towards NGOs that are striving hard for women and child welfare.

https://notionpress.com/read/a-saviour

Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Accelerator Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.

