KTGY Architecture + Planning Participates in Build Day for Habitat for Humanity India in Karjat
Company Known for Design Excellence Rolls Up Their Sleeves and Helps with Construction
According to Swaroop, Habitat for Humanity India has carried out the construction of over 5,000 new houses in Karjat, along with repair and reconstruction of houses since 2006. KTGY volunteered to assist Habitat for Humanity and painted the exterior of two houses and constructed the foundation and plinth for an extension of the house.
"The site was 90 kilometers from our office so it started with a bus journey which as a lot of fun and had a 'picnic' ambience to it," said Swaroop. "When we reached our destination, we got down to the serious work, which was not only enjoyable, but it was a great learning experience and very gratifying. We worked on houses for two families. One of the families has an upcoming marriage of their daughter in the family and were eagerly looking forward to the betterment of their house."
Swaroop added, "It is exciting to help end poverty housing and provide families with decent housing."
"I thank KTGY for partnering with Habitat for Humanity India. This simple act of being engaged in a Habitat build will go a long way in creating an everlasting impact for the homeowners,"
U.S.-based KTGY is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in business by highlighting 25 Acts of Gratitude. "We are grateful for the opportunities we have to work on outstanding developments, with excellent developers and builders, and we continue to elevate our work with the quality of the architecture we deliver," said Jill Williams, AIA, chairman of KTGY Architecture + Planning. "At 25, we are just getting started!"
Additionally, KTGY supports Avasara Academy, a girl's residential school in Pune dedicated to developing the leadership potential in India's young women. The partnership began with a donation for the infrastructure of the school building in 2016. KTGY's Pune office will be formulating interactive workshops with the students targeted toward aesthetic sensitivity and experimental learning of form, space and order. KTGY also plans to arrange a day visit by the girls at KTGY's Pune office to get a hands-on understanding about the field and profession of architecture.
KTGY's Pune office has also teamed up with Jagruti Seva Sanstha for the past two years. This year the partnership included a donation drive for clothes, books, toys and other necessary items for families in need. Jagruti Seva Sansthan is an organization, run by volunteers and separate from the government, with a focus on empowering the poor and needy through education, vocational training, healthcare and counseling and support. Jagruti places a special focus on women and children.
"We are proud to partner with these wonderful organizations that are making a difference in our communities and the lives of those that they help," said Rohit Anand, AIA, NCARB, managing principal of KTGY's Pune office.
About Habitat for Humanity India
Habitat for Humanity India's vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Anchored by the conviction that safe and affordable housing provides a critical foundation for breaking the cycle of poverty, Habitat works with low-income, marginalized families to build homes, provides housing-related services and raises awareness for adequate housing and sanitation. Since its inception in 1983, Habitat for Humanity India has touched the lives of over 9,43,448 individuals across 20 states of our country. The core area of our work in India is:
• Decent Shelter
• WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene)
• Disaster Risk Reduction and Response
Habitat works with people of all backgrounds, races and religions to build houses together in partnership with families in need. Habitat for Humanity India's long term strategic goal for 2015-20 is to impact the lives of 25,00,000 individuals in their dream of living in a safe and a decent home. To learn more, donate or volunteer, visit www.habitatindia.in
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Visit www.ktgy.com
Contact
Swaroop Agaskar, Studio Director
KTGY Architecture + Planning
***@ktgy.com
