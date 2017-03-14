The old excuse that U.S. workers are overpaid, is no longer a valid axiom. Given the state of automation in most manufacturing environments, or at least those that are highly valued by governments, it is government regulations (or lack thereof) th

-- Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc. (www.wwk.com), the global leader in cost and productivity management software and consulting services, announced today the publication of its latest article on solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing costs and the influence of government policies."Making the American Worker Great Again: The Fallacy of Labor Costs" examines the manufacturing cost impacts of direct labor wages using PV manufacturing as an example. The article further compares the impact of government policies as a means to overcome and regional wage differences.The article can be found on Second Line of Defense (http://www.sldinfo.com/how-to-change-the-playing-field-for-american-workers-and-industry/) under the title of "How to Change the Playing Field for American Workers and Industry" and also in SLDforum.com under the original title. The article is the basis for a future article looking more closely at government policies and their ability to protect jobs from unfair foreign competition.With more than 3,000 users worldwide, Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc. is the largest privately held operational cost management software and consulting company serving technology-dependent and technology-driven organizations. WWK maintains long-term relationships with prominent industry resources including SEMATECH, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), and national labs and universities. Its client base includes nearly all of the top 20 semiconductor manufacturers and equipment and materials suppliers as well as leaders in photovoltaics (PV), solid state lighting/light emitting diodes (SSL/LED), nanotechnology, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), thin film record heads, magnetic media, flat panel displays (FPD), and healthcare.WWK's product line includes TWO COOL® for detailed process step level cost of ownership (COO) and overall equipment efficiency (OEE), PRO COOL® for process flow and test cell costing, Factory Commander® for full facility capacity analysis and activity based costing, Factory Explorer® for cycle time reduction and WIP planning, and TCOe™ for energy production project costs (cost/kilowatt-hour).