IgY Max Study Results to be Presented at the International Conference on Exercise Science
Results of a study conducted through Oklahoma State University will be presented in Athens, Greece on July 24th - 27th by Dr. Bert Jacobson, Ed.D., FACSM, a regents professor at Oklahoma State University.
When active college-aged subjects at Oklahoma State University were given IgY Max® for two weeks prior to a session of intense exercise, a blood sample yielded significantly (p<0.05) lower post-exercise serum CK levels compared to the placebo group, suggesting IgY plays a role in mediating the inflammatory response.
By reducing delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), IgY Max® helps muscles recover more quickly, providing a competitive advantage for athletes by allowing them to train at a higher intensity with less time between gym visits.
Previously presented at the American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, these results indicate that IgY Max® presents an new and exciting opportunity for recovery proteins in the athletic supplement arena.
Manufactured exclusively by IgY Nutrition® in the U.S., IgY Max® is a specifically immunized egg powder ingredient that does not contain hormones or antibiotics.
Visit www.igynutrition.com for more information.
IGY NUTRITION
6520 N. Western Ave. Suite 204, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73116
Phone: (405) 242-5381
info@igynutrition.com
Contact
IgY Nutrition
***@igynutrition.com
