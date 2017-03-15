 
March 2017
IgY Max Study Results to be Presented at the International Conference on Exercise Science

Results of a study conducted through Oklahoma State University will be presented in Athens, Greece on July 24th - 27th by Dr. Bert Jacobson, Ed.D., FACSM, a regents professor at Oklahoma State University.
 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Sponsored by the Athens Journal of Sports, the 13th International Conference on Kinesiology and Exercise Sciences brings together scholars and students of all areas of applied and integrated health sciences, including physiology, health psychology, health promotion, epidemiology, biomechanics, sports medicine, training methods, nutrition, and physical education. IgY Nutrition® is happy to announce that Dr. Bert Jacobson will appear at the conference to present results of a study showing that IgY Max® reduces post-workout soreness and markers of muscle damage for faster athletic recovery.

When active college-aged subjects at Oklahoma State University were given IgY Max® for two weeks prior to a session of intense exercise, a blood sample yielded significantly (p<0.05) lower post-exercise serum CK levels compared to the placebo group, suggesting IgY plays a role in mediating the inflammatory response.

By reducing delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), IgY Max® helps muscles recover more quickly, providing a competitive advantage for athletes by allowing them to train at a higher intensity with less time between gym visits.

Previously presented at the American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, these results indicate that IgY Max® presents an new and exciting opportunity for recovery proteins in the athletic supplement arena.

Manufactured exclusively by IgY Nutrition® in the U.S., IgY Max® is a specifically immunized egg powder ingredient that does not contain hormones or antibiotics.

Visit www.igynutrition.com for more information.

IGY NUTRITION

6520 N. Western Ave. Suite 204, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73116

Phone: (405) 242-5381

info@igynutrition.com

IgY Nutrition
***@igynutrition.com
