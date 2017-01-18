News By Tag
IgY Nutrition Presents Gut Busters, a Video Series to Bust Myths about Gut Health
Gut health ingredient company uses interactive content to clear up misconceptions about digestive health.
In order to help consumers separate myth from fact, IgY Nutrition has created an educational video series about the most common myths concerning digestive health. Started earlier this month, each Gut Busters video is accompanied by an article featuring IgY Nutrition's Chief Science Officer, Dr. Hewlings, PhD, RD, who answers questions on different topics relating to the gut flora, its impact on the human body, and supplements in the digestive health category.
Designed to help individuals gain a better understanding of the gut microbiome and how it impacts overall health, the series offers reliable information for every viewer - whether they are interested in formulating with digestive health supplements, writing about gut health, or just seeking information for themselves.
"We decided on a video format to get our message across since we've seen people engaging a lot more with visual content"; said Anna Daigmorte, Head of Marketing at IgY Nutrition. "This unique approach will allow us to answer the most frequently asked questions about gut health in a fun and interactive way. I think this Gut Busters series can benefit anyone interested in learning more about gut health."
The Gut Busters series will highlight ten common misconceptions about gut health, releasing a new video and article each week. To see all the videos, visit IgY Nutrition's website at https://www.igynutrition.com/
About IgY Nutrition, LLC
IgY Nutrition is the foremost authority on the development and production of IgY Max®, a specifically immunized egg powder for digestive and immune health. Capturing the capabilities of strain-specific immunoglobulins, IgY Max® targets non-beneficial bacteria in the digestive tract to support the body's natural detoxification process. By reducing bacterial competition in the gut, IgY Max® promotes the growth of pre-existing probiotics to support healthy gastrointestinal function. IgY Nutrition's mission is to deliver distinctive, scientifically-
