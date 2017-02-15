News By Tag
IgY Nutrition Tackles Top Myths About Gut Health Through Video
Gut health ingredient company uses a different approach to clear up confusion in the digestive health category.
Each Gut Busters video is accompanied by an article featuring IgY Nutrition's Chief Science Officer, Dr. Hewlings, PhD, RD. She takes on different topics relating to the gut flora, its impact on the human body, and supplements in the digestive health category.
Started earlier this year, the series has already tackled multiple gut health myths such as:
• "Digestive issues only surface in the gut"
• "All probiotics are the same"
• "Only yogurt contains probiotics"
• "Probiotics are all you need to avoid microbiota imbalance"
• "You must detox to clean your gut"
• "A disruption in microbial diversity is inevitable when using antibiotics"
Designed to help individuals gain a better understanding of the gut microbiome and how it impacts overall health, the series offers reliable information for every viewer - whether they are interested in formulating with digestive health supplements, writing about gut health, or just seeking information for themselves.
IgY Nutrition will continue to release Gut Busters videos & articles throughout March 2017.
For more information on IgY Nutrition or previous guth health myths content, visit www.igynutrition.com
About IgY Nutrition:
IgY Nutrition is the foremost authority on the development and production of IgY Max®, a specifically immunized egg powder for digestive and immune health. Capturing the capabilities of strain-specific immunoglobulins, IgY Max® targets non-beneficial bacteria in the digestive tract to support the body's natural detoxification process. By reducing bacterial competition in the gut, IgY Max® promotes the growth of pre-existing probiotics to support healthy gastrointestinal function. IgY Nutrition's mission is to deliver distinctive, scientifically-
Contact
Anna Daigmorte
IgY Nutrition
***@igynutrition.com
