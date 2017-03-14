News By Tag
Frankly Better Marketing Enterprises Enters the Insurance World
Licensed and experienced, FBME heads explores the Insurance Senior market.
"The preparation for this expansion has been underway for quite some time", said Company Principal Frank Sutter, "But we thought it was time to make it official." According to company documents, the first focus of the new Insurance division will be the senior market, where the firm has already secured its biggest footprint and can help the most.
Visit Better Insurance Options at http://franklybetterme.us/
"We are very excited about this new venture," continued Sutter, "We see it as a way to really make a difference in peoples lives."
Future plans are said to include expansion into Life insurance, Under 65 health insurance, Medicare Advantage, and voluntary benefits. "This is just the beginning." explained Sutter. "We have big plans for this market, and perhaps others as well."
Frank Sutter
2679971007
***@franklybetterme.us
