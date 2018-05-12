 
Industry News





Better Insurance Options Announces Podcast Release

Guidelines on determining eligibility for Medicare Supplement plans
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - May 17, 2018 - PRLog -- Better Insurance Options proudly announces the release of a new Podcast, entitled Medigap eligibility. The Podcast, a brief 10:11 in length, is aimed at providing guidance for the individual approaching Medicare coverage, regarding the possible windows for enrolling in a Supplement plan. This is a continuation of the informational outreach for Better Insurance Options to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries.

In speaking with the staff of Better Insurance Options, it seems clear that the focus of this group is the acknowledgement of the technical savvy of Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in general. "These folks are on the Internet, and they use it all the time" said Frank Sutter, Principal at BIO. "We want to be where they are at, because we want them to know the truth about their choices." This Podcast explains in brief the concepts of Guaranteed Issue, Simplified Issue, and Underwriting, all of which are huge determiners of the beneficiary being able to get covered by the plan of their choice. This Podcast can be found at https://anchor.fm/better-insurance-options/episodes/Medig...

Better Insurance Options is conducting this outreach with a variety of media, including:
  Email
  Podcasting
  Blogging
  Video

All of which can be discovered at various places around the web, or on the companies home website, http://franklybetterme.com/seniorsecurity

About Better Insurance Options: Based in Philadelphia, Frank Sutter is licensed to protect clients in both Pennsylvania and Arkansas. Frank is most frequently commended by his supervisors, otherwise known as his clients, for his willing customer service and extensive product knowledge. Whenever Frank is not busy protecting these clients through his company, Better Insurance Options, you can find him making videos or blogging about insurance topics. I guess you could say he's living the dream.

Frank Sutter, Principal
Better Insurance Options
267.997.1007
***@gmail.com
