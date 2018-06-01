 
Industry News





June 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
7654321

Better Insurance Options Publishes Podcast About The Benefits of Medicare Advantage

Information about exactly what you are getting with Medicare Advantage
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - June 6, 2018 - PRLog -- Better Insurance Options builds its rich Podcasting resource library this week with the Internet release of a new episode, "The Benefits of Medicare Advantage". This Podcast takes aim at the similarities and differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, as well as touching on Medicare Supplements. The goal here is to educate the public about what they are actually getting in Medicare Advantage, as well as point out some things to look for.

"Only a small group of the most aware Medicare Advantage members realize that Advantage Plans are almost identical to Original Medicare." said Frank Sutter, Principal of Better Insurance Options. "There are advantages to having an Advantage plan, only a few, but they are quite significant. That's what this Podcast is all about." Sutter went on to explain "I want to hasten to add that Original Medicare, with all of its similarities to Advantage, has at least one significant drawback, and the Podcast covers that as well."

Some of the highlights which are detailed in this Podcast which make Advantage worth looking at are listed below:

The inclusion of a drug plan in most Advantage Plans
The imposition of a Maximum Out-of-Pocket dollar figure which acts as a stop-loss for the client.
The inclusion (in some plans) of a hearing and vision benefit not available in Original Medicare.

Be advised that, at the time of this release, Better Insurance Options does not offer a Medicare Advantage option. When asked about this, Frank Sutter answered, "The offering is under consideration, we will very likely offer one soon, but until then, we are still interested in helping to inform the general public."

This Podcast can be heard HERE:
https://anchor.fm/better-insurance-options/episodes/Advan...
Better Insurance Options website can be reached HERE:
http://franklybetterme.com/seniorsecurity

About Better Insurance Options: Based in Philadelphia, Frank Sutter is licensed to protect clients in both Pennsylvania and Arkansas. Frank is most frequently commended by his supervisors, otherwise known as his clients, for his willing customer service and extensive product knowledge. Whenever Frank is not busy protecting these clients through his company, Better Insurance Options, you can find him making videos or blogging about insurance topics. I guess you could say he's living the dream.

Frank Sutter
***@gmail.com
