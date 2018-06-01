News By Tag
Better Insurance Options Publishes Podcast About The Benefits of Medicare Advantage
Information about exactly what you are getting with Medicare Advantage
"Only a small group of the most aware Medicare Advantage members realize that Advantage Plans are almost identical to Original Medicare." said Frank Sutter, Principal of Better Insurance Options. "There are advantages to having an Advantage plan, only a few, but they are quite significant. That's what this Podcast is all about." Sutter went on to explain "I want to hasten to add that Original Medicare, with all of its similarities to Advantage, has at least one significant drawback, and the Podcast covers that as well."
Some of the highlights which are detailed in this Podcast which make Advantage worth looking at are listed below:
The inclusion of a drug plan in most Advantage Plans
The imposition of a Maximum Out-of-Pocket dollar figure which acts as a stop-loss for the client.
The inclusion (in some plans) of a hearing and vision benefit not available in Original Medicare.
Be advised that, at the time of this release, Better Insurance Options does not offer a Medicare Advantage option. When asked about this, Frank Sutter answered, "The offering is under consideration, we will very likely offer one soon, but until then, we are still interested in helping to inform the general public."
This Podcast can be heard HERE:
https://anchor.fm/
Better Insurance Options website can be reached HERE:
http://franklybetterme.com/
About Better Insurance Options: Based in Philadelphia, Frank Sutter is licensed to protect clients in both Pennsylvania and Arkansas. Frank is most frequently commended by his supervisors, otherwise known as his clients, for his willing customer service and extensive product knowledge. Whenever Frank is not busy protecting these clients through his company, Better Insurance Options, you can find him making videos or blogging about insurance topics. I guess you could say he's living the dream.
