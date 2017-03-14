 
Industry News





Stem Cell Expert Opens California Office

 
 
drlox-upper
drlox-upper
 
Listed Under

Dr Lox
Beverly Hills, California
Stem Cell Treatment

Medical

Beverly Hills - Florida - US

Companies

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Dennis Lox a world renown Sports and Regenerative Medicine physician, and early stem cell pioneer has opened an office in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Lox began seeing patients in Beverly Hills, California in 2014 utilizing his over 8 years' experience in the use of Regenerative Medicine and stem cells. Dr. Lox has been practicing in the Tampa Bay, Florida metro area since 1990. Always an advocate of sports and preventative medicine, Dr. Lox has help treat professional athletes in numerous sports, collegiate and high school athletes helping them attain college scholarships, and weekend warriors. Dr. Lox appeared on multiple Breaking News reports for his treatment of patients with Stem Cells. Dr. Lox has lectured internationally on Sports and Regenerative Medicine.

An avid multi-sport athlete Dr. Lox knows the challenges athletes and patients in pain continue to face when traditional medicine is not working. Regenerative Medicine and the utilization of stem cells has blossomed in recent years, where now nearly every major university is involved in stem cell research and clinical trials.

Dr. Lox has a keen interest in the management of not only arthritis in aging athletes, but helping patients keep higher levels of function and quality of life later in life.

Dr. Lox has also helped patients in need and less fortunate from other countries where stem cells are not available. Often patients are unaware of the availability of stem cells in the United States. Contrary to popular notions, the Vatican supports stem cell research just not embryonic. Patients from Canada and the United Kingdom do not have access to stem cells in their countries, in part due to their national health care, many of these patients have treated with Dr. Lox. Every week Dr. Lox receives inquiries from around the world in reference to stem cells for knees, hips, shoulders, wrist, ankles, and a variety of other sports and arthritic problems.

If your in pain or had an injury and are looking for an alternative to surgery, contact us immediately at one of our locations. Our Main Medical Center located in Tampa Bay, Florida (727) 462-5582 or at Beverly Hills, California (310) 975-7033.  http://www.drlox.com  |  info@drlox.com

Contact
Sports and Regenerative Medicine Centers
7274625582
info@drlox.com
Email:***@drlox.com
Click to Share