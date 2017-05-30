Dr. Dennis Lox Lectures to Future of Regenerative Medicine Congress Meeting 2017

Dr. Dennis Lox an expert in stem cell medicine presented his experience in the field of stem cell medicine with athletes, sports medicine, and osteoarthritis patients in The New Jersey meeting May 16-18, 2017.

-- Dr. Dennis Lox an expert in stem cell medicine presented his experience in the field of stem cell medicine with athletes, sports medicine, and osteoarthritis patients in The New Jersey meeting May 16-18, 2017. Keynote Speaker and internationally renown stem cell expert Dr. Anthony Atala addressed the audience. Dr. Atala who was featured on 60 minutes, spoke on his research in 3-D Bio-printing of human organs and other milestones in the field of stem cell medicine. Experts presented on various topics throughout the conference. The Andrews Orthopedic Institute was represented by Dr. Adam Antz. Dr. Lox maintains an active practice in the Tampa Bay, Florida and in Beverly Hills, California, spoke on complex orthopedic and sports medicine cases.Dr. Lox discussed cases ranging from athletes obtaining college scholarships to the professional ranks in various sports. Dr. Lox has utilized stem cell therapy for the treatment of a variety of conditions from the foot, knee, hip, spine, elbow and neck and back pain.Dr. Lox has treated athletes from all types of sports. Ballerinas, soccer, baseball, football players up to the professional ranks. There is no simple method to address everyone as the same patient, instead, an individualized approach is needed to assess each patient to get the best results. This requires knowledge of the patient's unique circumstances that each wish to address or does not even know is an issue for their particular needs. It does require an expert in the field to assure best results. Dr. Lox maintains this approach and has lectured both on the national and international level.Patients have traveled from other countries to see Dr. Lox and gather his insight into their condition. This has led to many different discussions from experts around the globe on various types of stem cell treatments. There are many different opinions and not total uniformity of thought on any subject matter. Dr. Lox has stayed abreast of the field of Regenerative Medicine and Stem cell therapy. This translates to better care for his patients.If you're in pain or had an injury and are looking for an alternative to surgery, contact us immediately at one of our locations. Our Main Medical Center located in Tampa Bay, Florida (727) 462-5582 or at Beverly Hills, California (310) 975-7033. www.drlox.com | info@drlox.com