Unify Health Services Welcomes New Director of Sales to the Team

Unify Health Services Names Gary Livingston as its New Director of Sales
"This is the ideal time for Gary to join our team as Unify Health Services is revolutionizing the definition of a network. Gary brings insight and a wealth of industry experience, which aligns with our vision. We welcome Gary and look forward to the positive impact that he will provide in driving our services to market." – Kelly Ingram-Mitchell, President, Unify Health Services.
Livingston, former co-owner and Vice President of Solin USA Inc., a national case management and disability company brings over 30 years of experience in the health care and workers' compensation industry. His broad background consists of roles in management, sales, operations, and risk management. Gary is respected as a reliable resource within the cost containment industry and has established countless long term relationships throughout the United States. In addition to his experience as Regional Manager for Concentra Managed Care (now Coventry), he also managed the National Telephonic Case Management Unit for Kemper Insurance. Gary was awarded Salesperson of the Year when employed with MDM Diagnostic Management. He began his career as a vocational case manager for the University of Miami Pain Program and then as a field case manager for Travelers Insurance Company.
He holds both a Master's of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Kentucky and an Educational Specialist degree in Counseling Psychology and Rehabilitation from the University of Missouri.
About Unify Health Services
Unify Health Services specializes in prevention and post-injury workforce solutions by connecting the dots between Human Resources, Safety, Compensation and Risk Management. Their innovative programs are outcome driven and unique to their client's goals, needs and industries. For more information, call 1-888-314-5571 or visit http://www.unifyhs.com/
Contact
Bri Harris
***@unifyhs.com
