Unify Health Services Welcomes Wellness Specialist to Their Team
Unify Health Services proudly announces the addition of a Wellness Specialist to their team of experts.
Kelley's diverse background affords UHS with the unique ability to create customized wellness programs tailored to the client's needs. Prior to joining UHS, Kelley most recently worked as a health and wellness specialist for Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), serving our nation's injured veterans. Together with her teammates, she was responsible for cultivating and implementing health initiatives for over 100,000 wounded warriors as they transitioned into civilian life. Kelley was a key player in developing numerous life changing programs for the warriors such as a national fitness program, marathon training programs, health & wellness expos, culinary boot camps with the Culinary Institute of America and provided programming internationally to warriors residing in Germany. In this role, Kelley also conducted daily adapted fitness sessions, health coaching consultations and managed five external adaptive sports organizations across the U.S. that provided services for WWP.
In addition to her experience working with wounded warriors, Kelley has provided athletic training services in the clinical, collegiate and high school settings. She also enjoys teaching and has served as an adjunct professor for Daytona State College and Florida State College of Jacksonville. She holds various other certifications in personal training, health coaching, ergonomics and is a CrossFit level 1 certified instructor.
"I am excited about the opportunity to drive Unify's wellness vision for 2017. With the launch of the Industrial Performance Program already underway, it sets the paradigm for future wellness programming for our clients. I'm ready for that challenge!"-Kelley Palmer
"Unify is privileged to have Kelley join our team of experts and I am confident that our strategic wellness goals and her professional initiatives will positively impact both our present and future clients."-Kelly Ingram-Mitchell, President of Unify Health Services
About Unify Health Services
Unify Health Services (UHS) believes by reducing employee injuries and creating a healthy work environment, employers will reap the benefits of a more productive, sustainable workforce saving up to 67 percent on their overall costs.
Partnering with employers to create effective pathways between HR, Safety, Risk and Compensation is our value proposition. We provide the key services needed to mitigate injuries for a multigenerational workforce, allowing employers to obtain their highest return on their human capital. There is nothing more powerful in an organization than the entire team fiercely moving in a unified direction towards employee optimization. For more information, call 1-888-314-5571 or visit http://www.Unifyhs.com
