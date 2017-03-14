News By Tag
William Thomashower, Partner, Schwartz & Thomashower LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Webcast
William Thomashower, Partner, Schwartz & Thomashower LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Significant Antitrust Issues for Healthcare & Pharma Industries: What Lies Ahead in 2017 & Beyond LIVE Webcast
About William Thomashower
William J. Thomashower is a founding partner of Schwartz & Thomashower LLP a New York City litigation boutique serving domestic and international companies from Fortune 100 corporations to small businesses. He has more than 40 years' litigation experience in both federal and state courts in antitrust, commercial, intellectual property, healthcare, constitutional law, contracts, real property and other matters. He has litigated or advised companies on a wide range of subjects including antitrust, and intellectual property encompassing patents, trademarks and copyrights. He has acted as lead counsel in several significant healthcare and healthcare antitrust cases representing physicians, provider groups and healthcare facility developers. He is an honors graduate of Columbia Law School and serves on bar association committees for the ABA, NYSBA, and NYIPLA.
AboutSchwartz & Thomashower LLP
Schwartz & Thomashower LLP represents clients in complex commercial, antitrust, employment and intellectual property transactions and disputes. We counsel and represent a wide array of domestic and international companies and individuals, from Fortune 100 corporations to businesses just starting out and individuals involved in personally significant transactions and disputes. Every member of our team is a skilled practitioner, with a well of experience in all aspects of our practice, from negotiating deals to trying cases. Our clients rely on our legal expertise and business acumen to help them develop innovative and effective solutions and to employ thoughtful litigation strategies in collaboration with them to meet their needs. Our clients trust us with their legal and business matters because they know we take the time to understand their business, work closely with them, and handle the matter efficiently.
Event Synopsis:
Due to the significant changes in the healthcare markets, regulatory developments, technological advancements, financial pressures and other uncertainties, stakeholders in healthcare must carefully consider their legal rights and exposure in forming new entities, alliances, insurance plans and programs, independent practice associations and consolidations among healthcare providers and institutions. The complexity of antitrust laws as applied to healthcare has in recent years pushed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to devote significant resources to monitoring healthcare related businesses and to prevent anticompetitive effects in the healthcare industry. Aside from FTC and DOJ, enforcement actions from other regulating bodies such as state Attorney Generals, consumer class actions and private actions by competitors are a source of potential liability for stakeholders in the healthcare industry. Antitrust laws providing for treble damage and attorneys' fees to successful plaintiffs make this an important area to understand for potential plaintiffs and defendants in the healthcare industry.
In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the significant antitrust issues for healthcare and pharma industries. Speakers will also highlight legal insights and recent developments with regard to this still evolving topic.
Key topics include:
• Overall antitrust concepts and application to healthcare
• Significant Court Decisions
• Government Enforcement and Private Actions
• Recent Trends and Developments
• Opportunities for Competitors and Consumers to protect competition
• Best Strategies for insurers, providers and institutions to Avoid Potential Risks and Pitfalls
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
