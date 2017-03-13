News By Tag
Biz Vista | A Fresh Digital Services Startup with Different Approach
BizVista is a fairly new digital agency specializing in Website Auditing, Branding, SEO , E-Commerce development and Consulting.
Biz Vista services include:
1. Website Design
2. Website Branding - Help businesses establish their identity and build your their presence and visibility online.
3. Website Audits – Usually most business owners wonder why they are not getting any traffic on their website. Having traffic is important in order to generate sales. This is because they may have various problems with their website or are not managing it properly. Once the issues are resolved clients start to see more traffic on their website. If you are experiencing problems with your existing website and are not sure what to do, Biz Vista can help by analysing your website and identifying what the problems are. Biz Vista is able to provide personalised website audits for your business so you know what is wrong and how to fix it. Following the link to know about website auditing services: https://www.bizvista.com/
4. Fixing the problem – Some business owners may find this task daunting because they may not have knowledge to do so or simply have no time to manage it themselves or may even ask their developers to do it for them. That is no problem Biz Vista can do it for you.
5. Marketing strategies – Provide feedback on your website and how to market your business online. If you are interested in marketing your business online and do not want to spend too much. Biz Vista can provide realistic solutions and strategies to help grow your business online and achieve your goals at minimum costs.
6. Training & E-commerce Development-
Biz Vista's E-Commerce Specialist and Founder's advice to business owners:
"It is important to have realistic expectations when starting your business online. Having a website for your company is the first step of marketing yourself. However, simply having a website with your details does not mean your sales will magically increase overnight. Having a budget is very important in terms of online marketing, it is like an investment."
"We realise that many businesses owners are not willing spend on marketing themselves at all, which is why they are struggling and do not realise how crucial it is for long-term profitability which is vital for the survival of the business."
Biz Vista offers advice, realistic solutions and strategies for your existing website in order to help your business grow online without any hidden costs or locking you in a long term contract like most SEO agencies. Larger companies usually hire digital agencies to manage their websites and do their marketing, however smaller businesses tend to suffer, because they cannot afford to give long-term monthly subscriptions to such agencies, that is where Biz Vista comes in. They do the same thing but at a fraction of the cost. If you have any questions or queries regarding making a website or are experiencing problems on an existing website, visit https://www.bizvista.com for more info.
Manager | Biz Vista
***@bizvista.com
