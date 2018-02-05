 
VTH Joins BigCommerce Partner Program to Provide its unique service to Online Retailers

VTH offers services specifically suited to this niche segment to help fast-growing businesses scale and sell more online
 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - Feb. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- VTH today announced a partnership with BigCommerce (https://www.bigcommerce.com/) to solve the issues related to ecommerce services in the Timber & Hardware industry. As part of the BigCommerce Partner Program, VTH will now be able to offer clients custom commerce solutions powered by BigCommerce, the leading ecommerce platform for fast-growing and mid-market brands.

VTH's point of difference in the Timber & Hardware category is our ability to help our clients create valuable omni-channel solutions, Justin Newman, CEO at VTH. We understand this industry and the data challenges it faces; our use of the Vesta Central Platform allows us to focus on delivering bespoke systems and solutions through our partnership with BigCommerce whilst Vesta Central take care of the data. Whilst we have focused primarily on this one industry we are now working across many different sectors including workwear, safety and apparel, tools and specialty industrial supplies. Due to increasing demand for our services VTH recently expanded and now operates across three offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland. Our goal is to help our clients develop a data driven strategy to increase online sales.

VTH will bring a new level of integration, service and support for its clients selling with BigCommerce. Companies of all sizes work with BigCommerce to launch, promote, manage and scale successful online businesses through its platform. According to analysis conducted by market research firm Ipsos, online stores built on BigCommerce grow approximately twice as fast as the ecommerce industry average. By selecting a flexible, cost-effective fsbdt SaaS model, retailers are able to focus on managing their business, not the technology behind it.

To learn more about joining the thousands of industry-leading BigCommerce partners, visit:bigcommerce.com/partners (https://www.bigcommerce.com/partners/).

About VTH

VTH (https://vth.net.au/) are Australia's leading e-commerce agency catering to the demands of all industries. Providing valuable solutions that create new opportunities in the Timber & Hardware industry is where it all began for VTH which now has clients across many different verticals including workwear, safety and apparel, tools, specialty industrial products and health food supplies. Located in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland VTH can service your e-commerce requirements across all of the Asian Pacific Region.

