Feilo Sylvania Making Retrofit Easy

Retrofit Tech Dubai Preview: Sylvania on the Equation of Energy Efficiency.
The event is now in its third year and aims to identify project opportunities across the UAE and find out the strategies and the latest technologies which can help users achieve energy and water efficiency savings. The conference will highlight the latest project opportunities for retrofitting government buildings, as well as the buildings within the commercial, retail, hospitality, healthcare, education and industrial sectors, and the best practice retrofitting strategies.
At RetrofitTech UAE, Feilo Sylvania will showcase its innovative lighting solutions, which are enabled by its SylSmart platform. SylSmart requires no additional wiring because the technology is integrated with the luminaire making it extremely simple to install in retrofit applications. The luminaires automatically detect which luminaires are next to each other and auto-commission themselves, communicating with each other so that if a person is moving through a space the lighting levels seamlessly rise in front of them and fall behind them. The lighting control settings, such as light levels and timers, can be fine-tuned through an intuitive, easy-to-use mobile app. By utilizing SylSmart luminaires, end users can benefit from a commissioning free, wireless and intuitive lighting control solution at 30% less CAPEX than DALI and offering 34% more energy savings.
With an array of sensors installed in the luminaires all across a building, end users also have the opportunity to extract data from each sensor and understand the operation of the building and the actions of the occupants within the building: their presence, movement patterns, and typical behavior. This data can then be collected on a secure cloud-based platform where using a web-based browser, end users can gain insights into the actual usage of a building.
Visitors will also be able to get hand on with the innovative Sylvania ToLEDo Retro range. These lamps allow users to create a vintage inspired design with the latest, most efficient technology. The lamps utilize innovative Filament Chip Technology (FCT) that ensures a 300° omnidirectional light distribution that is similar to incandescent and provides a sparkling lit effect. FCT also guarantees a cooler burning temperature compared to standard LED lamps and excellent heat dissipation. The combination of a high-performance FCT, linear LED filament construction and premium gas-fill creates a truly ground-breaking lamp with up to 116lm/W for dimmable 134lm/W for non-dimmable types.
With dimmable and non-dimmable options as standard, the ToLEDo Retro is the first of its type to achieve up to A++ Energy ratings. The entire range also delivers best-in-class lumen efficacy to help reduce CO2 emissions. Customers can benefit from a payback period of less than one year with up to 92% reductions in energy consumption, making the ToLEDo Retro ideal in both style and performance. The dimmable models have also been extensively tested to ensure it can be dimmed smoothly from 100% to 10%.
The new, award-winning SylCone Retro range will also be on display and perfectly combines contemporary aesthetics and technology with vintage stylistics to create a unique range of decorative luminaires. The hand-blown glass lamp is available in three unique designs and incorporates the latest LED filament technology to provide a powerful yet efficient light source that replicates a warm glow of traditional, incandescent lighting with color temperature of 2000K. The range also won the 'Product Design 2016' award at the Red Dot Awards.
Feilo Sylvania's versatile solutions are suitable for a range of applications including Offices, education & government, Logistics & Industry, Museums & Galleries, Retail, Hospitality, and Residential. The company's strength lies in its ability to be agile, flexible and deliver real value added lighting and energy management solutions to businesses the world over.
