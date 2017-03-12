 
News By Tag
* Beacon Publishing Group
* Nightmare From Worlds End
* Robert J Stava
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Nightmare From World's End" By Author Robert J. Stava

Beacon Publishing Group releases "Nightmare From World's End" written by Author Robert J. Stava and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format worldwide. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Nightmare From World's End" By Author Robert J. Stava
"Nightmare From World's End" By Author Robert J. Stava
NEW YORK - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group releases "Nightmare From World's End" written by Author Robert J. Stava and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format worldwide. Download your copy today!

In the aftermath of a major hurricane, a massive antique crate washes up on the shore of Raadsel Point. It's smuggled cargo from the wreck of the Edmund Wood, an unregistered transport returning from a very unusual expedition...a ship that went down in the deepest and most dangerous part of the Hudson known as The World's End. The nightmare creature it contains is about to unleash havoc on the citizens of the sleepy river village of Wyvern Falls and inadvertently draw to it a predator thought extinct a millennium ago. It will come down to two people to figure out what both these creatures are and how to stop them: expat CID Detective John Easton and American Indian anthropologist Sarah Ramhorne. The two of them will have to unravel local Indian myths, outmaneuver a corrupt mayor, a failing TV show and an overzealous Green Folk Festival if they are to stand any chance of saving the day.

Order your audiobook copy of "Nightmare From World's End" written by author Robert J. Stave and narrated by Doug Greene on Audible today:

http://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/Nightmare-from-Worlds-E...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Beacon Publishing Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share