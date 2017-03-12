 
News By Tag
* Digital Marketing
* Content Writing
* Content Strategy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Coimbatore
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


Emart Consulting Offers Full-fledged Content Marketing Services

Emart Consulting, the business and marketing consulting arm of EMART EVENTURES, Coimbatore, India is offering all types of contents for Digital Marketing initiatives of any business venture.
 
 
Emart Consulting, Coimbatore, INDIA
Emart Consulting, Coimbatore, INDIA
COIMBATORE, India - March 18, 2017 - PRLog -- EMART EVENTURES, started in 2005, with base in Coimbatore, India with a plethora of retail and media solutions is currently offering the new-age Digital Content for IT and core companies with a flair for Digital promotional activities - on long-term contractual mode and/or on project basis.

With Content Development experience of over 15 years, the internet marketing firm has the capability to offer contenyt on any business vertical and level. Emart Consulting, its consulting arm claims to provide crisp and judicious content for generic, technical and eCommerce websites, brochures, catalogues, Case Studies, White Papers, Newsletters, reviews, emails, slogans, PPC Ads, booklets, disclaimers, contracts, mobile apps, marketing decks, product comparison charts, marketing strategies, product strategy charts, marketing forecasts & reports, marketing campaigns & sales contests, Facebook/Twitter/LinkedIn social posts, technical/non-technical articles, blog posts, Press Releases/Online Reputation Management (ORM) materials, presentations/videos/slide shows, expert opinions, et al.

Emart Eventures also undertakes complete/partial Digital Marketing projects including Social Marketing campaigns, Social Media contents, Social Media Marketing (SMM), Social Media publishing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Discussion Forum postings, Quora posts, Business Directory listings. Video Marketing, Retargeting/Remarketing, etc.,

For details, contacts: emartconsulting2005(at)gmail.com / +91-9042012011/ http://www.emartconsulting.in/

Contact
Rathan Roy
9/1, Bhagat Singh Street-1,Velandipalayam
9042012011
emartconsulting2005@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Digital Marketing, Content Writing, Content Strategy
Industry:Marketing
Location:Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EMART EVENTURES News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share