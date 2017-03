YMCA Helping Athletes Maximize Abilities

Strength and Conditioning Program Aims to Enhance Sports Performance of Local Athletes

YMCA athletic training program

Contact

YMCA of Orange County

***@ymcaoc.org YMCA of Orange County

End

-- The YMCA has always emphasized not just the playing of sports, but the research associated with sports and physical performance. The YMCA of Orange County promotes research based athletic development through their new Performance Strength and Conditioning program. The program aims to maximize the potential of local athletes through the use of currentresearch in the fields of strength and conditioning, biomechanics, exercise physiology, and sport psychology. The athletic training program is facilitated by certified strength and conditioning specialists (CSCS) with higher education degrees in kinesiology.Participation in a resistance training program not only serves to enhance athletic performance;but, also helps in decreasing risk of injury. This is especially important considering sports injuries are the leading type of injury in adolescents, accounting for 30-40% of all unintentional injuries. YMCA Performance Strength and Conditioning will enable athletes to stay strong on the field of play and take their game to the next level.The YMCA has a rich history of promoting and enhancing athleticism within the community. The popular sports of basketball and volleyball, as well as the rising sport of futsal, were invented by the YMCA. In 1929, the World Alliance of YMCAs was awarded the Olympic Cup by the International Olympic Committee for its services to sports.For more information visit http://www.ymcaoc.org/ strength-and- conditioning/ ____: At the Y, strengthening community is our cause. With a focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Y serves Orange County, Riverside County, and San Gabriel Valley through seven (7) Health & Wellness locations (Laguna Niguel, Newport Beach, Mission Viejo, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Murrieta, and Santa Ana). With an additional 150 after school programs, summer camps, sports & swim programs, Adventure Guides parent/child groups, and programs for youth and adults with special needs, YMCAOC is committed to serving our growing and diverse community needs.YMCA staff and volunteers celebrate and honor common values of respect, responsibility, honesty, and caring by infusing character development into the foundation and practice of all our programs. From youth basketball and swim classes to fitness programs and resident camp, Y programs build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. The YMCA of Orange County is a nonprofit, charitable organization that serves the entire community. Donations support our scholarship program and Our Promise – To strive to keep programs open for all. Whether you are looking to get fit, give back, or meet new friends, the Y has something for you! JOIN PLAY GIVE VOLUNTEER www.ymcaoc.org www.ymcarc.org www.ymcasgv.org