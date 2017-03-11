News By Tag
YMCA Helping Athletes Maximize Abilities
Strength and Conditioning Program Aims to Enhance Sports Performance of Local Athletes
research in the fields of strength and conditioning, biomechanics, exercise physiology, and sport psychology. The athletic training program is facilitated by certified strength and conditioning specialists (CSCS) with higher education degrees in kinesiology.
Participation in a resistance training program not only serves to enhance athletic performance;
The YMCA has a rich history of promoting and enhancing athleticism within the community. The popular sports of basketball and volleyball, as well as the rising sport of futsal, were invented by the YMCA. In 1929, the World Alliance of YMCAs was awarded the Olympic Cup by the International Olympic Committee for its services to sports.
ABOUT YMCAOC: At the Y, strengthening community is our cause. With a focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Y serves Orange County, Riverside County, and San Gabriel Valley through seven (7) Health & Wellness locations (Laguna Niguel, Newport Beach, Mission Viejo, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Murrieta, and Santa Ana). With an additional 150 after school programs, summer camps, sports & swim programs, Adventure Guides parent/child groups, and programs for youth and adults with special needs, YMCAOC is committed to serving our growing and diverse community needs.
YMCA staff and volunteers celebrate and honor common values of respect, responsibility, honesty, and caring by infusing character development into the foundation and practice of all our programs. From youth basketball and swim classes to fitness programs and resident camp, Y programs build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. The YMCA of Orange County is a nonprofit, charitable organization that serves the entire community. Donations support our scholarship program and Our Promise – To strive to keep programs open for all. Whether you are looking to get fit, give back, or meet new friends, the Y has something for you! JOIN PLAY GIVE VOLUNTEER www.ymcaoc.org www.ymcarc.org www.ymcasgv.org
