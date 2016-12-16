News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
YMCA Encouraging People to Focus on Fitness in 2017
From January 14th – January 21st, all YMCA of Orange County and Riverside County fitness locations will be waiving the fitness membership enrollment fee.
"The Y is a leading nonprofit committed to programming that promotes healthy living for all ages. Our health and fitness centers provide a comfortable place for everyone to accomplish their wellness goals and the no enrollment fee promotion was put in action to support our commitment and to help more people benefit from the Y," says YMCA of Orange County Executive Director Jennifer Heinen.
In 2016, YMCA Health & Fitness Centers in Orange County underwent several rejuvenation projects at their fitness facilities, including: new cardio and weight training equipment, swimming pool resurfacing, exercise studio renovations, locker room and restroom improvements, and developed new fitness programs like athletic performance training, obstacle course training, and Pilates reformer.
To entice potential gym goers even more this new year, the Y will be offering several incentives for new members to help get them acclimated to a new routine and understand what it means to be a part of the Y community. New members will get a free hour with a personal trainer to show them how to use equipment or introduce them to a particular group fitness class like yoga, Pilates, or boot camp. And those who sign up for family memberships get access to the KidZone – a dedicated area just for kids to play, learn, and socialize while being cared for by YMCA staff during their parent's workout. Those who are already participating in YMCA programs like Afterschool Care or Adventure Guides are also incentivized to keep their family healthy by receiving a 50% discount on monthly fitness membership rates.
The YMCA's financial assistance program can also help people save on their memberships. Funds are raised year-round through campaigns, community events, and generous donor support so that everyone in our communities can be afforded the same opportunities.
To learn more about the special offer and benefits of a YMCA fitness membership, visit http://ymcaoc.org/
_____________
ABOUT YMCAOC: At the Y, strengthening community is our cause. With a focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Y serves Orange County, Riverside County, and San Gabriel Valley through seven (7) Health & Wellness locations (Laguna Niguel, Newport Beach, Mission Viejo, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Murrieta, and Santa Ana). With an additional 150 after school programs, summer camps, sports & swim programs, Adventure Guides parent/child groups, and programs for youth and adults with special needs, YMCAOC is committed to serving our growing and diverse community needs.
YMCA staff and volunteers celebrate and honor common values of respect, responsibility, honesty, and caring by infusing character development into the foundation and practice of all our programs. From youth basketball and swim classes to fitness programs and resident camp, Y programs build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. The YMCA of Orange County is a nonprofit, charitable organization that serves the entire community. Donations support our scholarship program and Our Promise – To strive to keep programs open for all. Whether you are looking to get fit, give back, or meet new friends, the Y has something for you! JOIN PLAY GIVE VOLUNTEER www.ymcaoc.org www.ymcarc.org www.ymcasgv.org
Contact
YMCA of Orange County
***@ymcaoc.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse