News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Orange County Whole Foods Markets Supporting YMCA Youth Program
5% of sales on March 8th at participating Whole Foods Markets will benefit the YMCA's Earn a Bike program.
As a non-profit organization, the YMCA of Orange County raises money annually to ensure that all children and families have the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive at the Y. Proceeds from annual fundraising efforts support opportunities far beyond basketball leagues for kids or group exercise classes for seniors; they provide invaluable, life-enriching experiences to children and families. The YMCA of Orange County is proud to partner with Whole Foods Market on these fundraising efforts.
The funds raised from the Community Giving Day will be designated to support the YMCA's Earn A Bike program in the communities of the participating stores. Earn A Bike is a free exercise and nutrition program for elementary school students and their parents. The program runs for 8 weeks and aims to improve the physical activity in children and educate the entire family on the nutritional content of their diets. Overall the program has helped in the fight to reduce obesity and prevent diabetes in our local communities. All children who successfully graduate from the 8 week program are rewarded with a new bike, helmet and lock so that they can continue practicing healthy living on their own.
For more information about the Earn a Bike program, visit http://www.ymcaoc.org/
To find your nearest Whole Foods Market in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, or Laguna Niguel visit http://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/
______
ABOUT YMCAOC: At the Y, strengthening community is our cause. With a focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Y serves Orange County, Riverside County, and San Gabriel Valley through seven (7) Health & Wellness locations (Laguna Niguel, Newport Beach, Mission Viejo, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Murrieta, and Santa Ana). With an additional 150 after school programs, summer camps, sports & swim programs, Adventure Guides parent/child groups, and programs for youth and adults with special needs, YMCAOC is committed to serving our growing and diverse community needs.
YMCA staff and volunteers celebrate and honor common values of respect, responsibility, honesty, and caring by infusing character development into the foundation and practice of all our programs. From youth basketball and swim classes to fitness programs and resident camp, Y programs build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. The YMCA of Orange County is a nonprofit, charitable organization that serves the entire community. Donations support our scholarship program and Our Promise – To strive to keep programs open for all. Whether you are looking to get fit, give back, or meet new friends, the Y has something for you! JOIN PLAY GIVE VOLUNTEER www.ymcaoc.org www.ymcarc.org www.ymcasgv.org
Contact
YMCA of Orange County
***@ymcaoc.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse