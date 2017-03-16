News By Tag
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
United Premier Soccer League Announces Winston-Salem (N.C.) FC Cardinals Join Southeast Conference
Andy Salandy UPSL Named Southeast Conference Operations Manager
Additionally, the UPSL has named FC Cardinals Executive Director and President Andy Salandy Southeast Conference Operations Manager, effective immediately.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very excited to have FC Cardinals join the UPSL in our Southeast Conference, and more importantly the addition of a tremendously talented individual like Andy Salandy, who has been in the game of football for over 40 years. He understands the parameters and vision of our league, and we look forward to working closely with Andy and his club as we continue building out the eastern seaboard of the UPSL."
The UPSL Southeast Conference will begin play with the 2018 Spring Season. More teams will be announced in the coming weeks.
Salandy, 50, followed up an accomplished collegiate career with a brief professional stint before diving head first into coaching. Salandy owns NSCAA Advanced and National Diplomas and his USSF National 'D' Coaching License.
A graduate of Appalachian State University and a member of its sports hall of fame, Salandy serves as Executive Director and President of Winston-Salem (N.C.)-based FC Cardinals and CEO of TSM International, a sports management company.
UPSL Southeast Conference Operations Manager Andy Salandy said, "The southeast region, from a quality and Pro Development standpoint, has a lot of clubs and a lot of kids playing soccer in the market. This region is saturated with clubs everywhere, and next to California, probably has the highest concentrated numbers of player and clubs. We think we can do a lot to bring those teams together and begin the process of Pro Development in our clubs and communities."
Salandy, a native of Trinidad & Tobago, has spent his post-playing career developing players. A resident of Winston-Salem (N.C.), Salandy will promote UPSL's Pro Development structure to local teams and clubs that fit with the league's model while working to secure sponsorships.
"I'm excited because it's an opportunity to link clubs in the Southeast together, to link the East Coast to the West Coast and build a Promotion/Relegation system that's connected," Salandy said.
About FC Cardinals
FC Cardinals is an American Soccer club based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. FC Cardinals will compete in the UPSL's Southeast Conference.
Founded in 2013, FC Cardinals will participate in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Andy Salandy
Direct: 336-682-8661
Email: asalandy@tidisports.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found on our website (http://www.upslsoccer.com) or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 16, 2017