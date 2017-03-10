News By Tag
Joe Matthews Brings Home Helpers to the North Valley
New business, Home Helpers of North Valley, serves North Phoenix, North Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Anthem, New River and the surrounding areas.
Home Helpers is the nation's leading franchise specializing in comprehensive home care for seniors, new mothers and individuals needing recuperative and continuing assistance. Home Helpers also offers Direct Link, its proprietary line of 24/7 medical alert systems, including a fall sensor with GPS locator and an automated medication dispenser. Home Helpers of North Valley serves North Phoenix, North Scottsdale, Cave Creek, Anthem, New River and the surrounding areas.
"When my uncle was diagnosed with terminal cancer I knew he needed assistance, so I stepped in to help out. Once I realized I was a caregiver, it really shed light on the needs and challenges families face, especially when they don't have someone who can step in full time like I was able to. I'm hoping, with Home Helpers, I can help families and individuals who need assistance with high-quality care and trained, skilled and compassionate caregivers,"
Matthews is a highly-regarded trusted advisor and business partner, experienced in team leadership, training and operational development with more than two decades of service experience. He worked with T-Mobile and, most recently, provided business and training support to franchise owners and leadership at Massage Envy.
"I always knew I wanted to own my own business and that I wanted to franchise, because of my background. I was researching franchise options, came across Home Helpers and decided to call and talk to someone. Next thing I knew, I was flying to the corporate office for training. All the pieces just fell into place – the universe led me here – and I'm so excited to be able to help people and to give back to the community," Matthews said.
Home Helpers of North Valley offers free in-home consultations and works with each client to create a flexible, affordable care plan based on a person's individual needs. Services offered include personal care such as grooming, bathing, ambulation, medication management and care management as well as respite care, meal preparation, laundry, light housekeeping, companionship and transportation.
With Home Helpers, each individual client receives services tailored to meet their specific needs by caregivers who become an extension of their family. Home Helpers' full-range of home care services empower clients to live healthier and more rewarding lives in the privacy, safety and comfort of their own homes.
"I'm a believer in the Home Helpers mission – to be the extended family when family can't be there – providing top quality in-home health care services that improve quality of life and create peace of mind. I'm excited to start building relationships in my community and to do my best to keep loved ones at home, where they belong, for as long as it's the best option," Matthews said.
For more information about how Home Helpers can serve you and your family, call 602-545-3122, email jmatthews@homehelpershomecare.com or visit www.homehelpershomecare.com/
About Home Helpers
Founded in 1997, Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is one of the nation's leading home care franchises. With an ongoing commitment to helping people live healthier, more independent lives in the comfort of their own homes, Home Helpers works with seniors, new and expectant mothers, those recovering from illness or injury, and individuals facing lifelong challenges. Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link, a national provider of 24/7 emergency response systems and vital signs monitoring units. For more information about the company or about how you can open your own Home Helpers franchise, visit www.HomeHelpersHomeCare.com.
