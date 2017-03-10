cut-e creates strategic technology partnership with Greenhouse Software

Contact

-- International assessment specialist cut-e today announced a strategic partnership with technology company Greenhouse Software, which will enable clients of both companies to run seamless assessments as part of their recruitment process.Greenhouse Software - which works with over 1,500 clients including Airbnb, Lyft and Snap Inc - provides a recruiting optimization platform which makes it easier for organizations to source, interview, hire and onboard the right talent. cut-e has successfully integrated its online tests and gamified talent assessment tools with this platform, which means that Greenhouse Software's clients can now embed cut-e's assessments into their recruitment workflow."Greenhouse Software's dynamic platform is a complete recruitment software solution that streamlines the recruitment process and simplifies tasks for HR professionals,"said Dr Marinus van Driel, Director of Professional Services for cut-e US. "Integrating our assessments with their feature-loaded software is a significant milestone for cut-e. We look forward to working closely with Greenhouse Software to help our clients to further enhance their recruitment process and deliver an outstanding candidate experience."Dane Hurtubise, Vice President of Platform and Partnerships at Greenhouse Software, said: "Greenhouse is excited to be partnering with cut-e, a customer-driven and inclusive company. Their scientifically-developed and empirically-validated assessments are a welcome addition to our platform and growing global customer base."cut-e and Greenhouse Software have already worked together to enhance the recruitment process at fast-growing healthcare technology company Outcome Health (formerly ContextMedia), which provides doctors' offices with digital health information to help patients manage their conditions.Madan Nagaldinne, Chief People Officer at Outcome Health, said: "As we strive to transform healthcare, we need to consistently recruit great thinkers, creators and practitioners. Greenhouse Software's leading platform and cut-e's world-class assessments have helped us to make smarter, data-driven hiring and people decisions. These two companies are transforming the future of recruitment and their passion for best practice and innovation mirrors our own core values."For further information about cut-e, please call +1-212 935-0370 or visit www.us.cut-e.comFounded in 2012, Greenhouse Software is a leading designer of recruiting and onboarding software. It is recognized as one of the 'Best Places to Work' by Crain'sLaunched as ContextMedia in 2006, Outcome Health delivers better health outcomes through technology and is the largest health decision platform in the United States.The company has doubled each year in its scale of technology implementation at outpatient healthcare facilities, business partnerships with global life sciences and medical device companies, product innovation and team growth.Founded in 2002, cut-e (pronounced 'cute') provides online tests, questionnaires and gamified assessments for attraction, selection, talent management and development.