Source One Management Services Partners with Palambridge
Re-imagining procurement's capabilities with proven category expertise
Source One is a well-established procurement consultancy that provides custom industry benchmarking, opportunity identification, alternate supplier identification, RFx and Reverse Auction management, price negotiations, contracting, and much more.
"Source One has a deep bench of experienced category and sourcing experts that we are delighted to welcome to our platform," said Philip Ideson, Managing Director of Palambridge. "Their demonstrated knowledge, process, and on-demand capabilities will make them a critical asset as we help companies looking for procurement execution and managed services achieve their goals."
The Palambridge platform combines experienced subject matter experts with technology and framework partners that share their revolutionary point of view about procurement's future trajectory. Source One's team of category and project managers are ready and able to turn visionary spend management plans into measurable results.
"Source One's team of cost reduction analysts and spend management experts has seen hundreds of companies enhance their Procurement Return on Investment by using a right-size, right-time support model," said Source One VP of Professional Services, Joe Payne. "Now that we're in our 25th year of providing strategic sourcing services, we're very encouraged by the emergence of Palambridge, who shares our mindset of providing on demand procurement value. The marketplace is clearly ready for this next level of strategic sourcing support and we are excited to be part of Palambridge's vision."
Palambridge and Source One welcome all procurement individuals and organizations to leverage their combined strengths by reaching out and inquiring about a custom-fit program to meet their goals.
About Source One Management Services
Source One is a premier procurement services provider and strategic sourcing consulting firm. Since 1992, our team of spend management experts has supported best-in-class organizations in ensuring their procurement and sourcing capabilities are optimized and that they are getting the most value at the best possible price from their suppliers. We serve as an expansion of client's existing teams, saving them time and resources by applying our experience, tools, cross-industry best practices, and personalized solutions. We provide sourcing and procurement groups with on-demand cost reduction services including: people, processes, tools, time, expertise and market intelligence;
About Palambridge
Palambridge is a virtual platform of procurement experts, technology, and intelligence created to provide a broad range of flexible, strategic, tailored solutions on-demand. The value and objective-driven approach of the Palambridge platform brings tomorrow's supply management to procurement leaders and organizations today. For more information visit www.palambridge.com.
