New This Week from Down & Out Books: THE LOGAN TRIAD by Nathan Walpow
"I'm a fan of hard-boiled crime fiction," said Eric Campbell, Publisher of Down & Out Books, "and when I have an opportunity to publish a collection of novellas as strong as this one, I don't hesitate to act. Logan is a character that you will definitely be rooting for."
About THE LOGAN TRIAD …
Sometimes those who do terrible things to good people slip through the cracks. That's where Logan comes in. He tracks down the guilty and holds them accountable. He specializes in those who mistreat women and children. He works with a team of three young crime-fighters who've benefited from his efforts. And none of the four is above letting a little thing like the law get in his or her way.
The Logan Triad includes three novellas.
In "Logan's Young Guns," a young woman shows up in the emergency room, and Logan sets out to find the man responsible and make sure he doesn't do it again.
In "Logan Shoots First," the team must balance a forced-prostitution ring with a lead on the case that's haunted Logan for seven years.
In "Logan Gets Caught," a young woman from Logan's past reappears, insisting he investigate the murder of her mother.
Plus the bonus stories "Daughters" and "Johnny and the Warehouse Women."
Praise for Nathan Walpow …
"There's truth and humanity baked into his writing. I rate him among my absolute favorites." —Lee Child.
Meet the Author …
Nathan Walpow's recent collection Push Comes to Shove takes its name from a story selected for the Best American Mystery Stories series, and includes the novella-length expansion "Push." Nathan's Joe Portugal mystery series includes four novels and a fifth due in 2018 from Down & Out Books. His story "A Good Day's Work," originally in Orange County Noir, has been optioned for a movie. Nathan is a past president of the Southern California chapter of Mystery Writers of America and a five-time Jeopardy! champion.
About Down & Out Books …
Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of award-winning literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.
