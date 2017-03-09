News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing dbfImport™ 2 the easiest way to import your dBASE data!
Exciting 2nd Generation Data Manipulation Utility for Working with dBASE Data!
What makes dbfImport™ 2 better than the prior version?
The simple answer is that an additional step in the Import process will figure out what type of data is being imported and then build great .dbf files from that data. This process can now be done in 5 simple steps…
1. Select the data from a .csv, .xls, or .xlsx – Without Excel® being loaded!
2. Select the .dbf version number III, IV/V, or 7
3. Set the location and name of the new .dbf file
4. Set any of the advanced settings for the import process.
5. Press the Execute button to begin the import process.
"The new dBase, LLC is focused on providing products that help people work with data. The new dbfImport™ 2 is a Windows® based utility that makes it very simple to import your data from common formats that people use every day, back into dBASE databases," said Mike Rozlog, CEO. "This is one of the most requested updates to our dbfUtilities™
The new dbfImport™ 2 is available NOW through the dBASE store and is priced at $39.95 USD - http://store.dbase.com/
Created in 1981, dBASE is still used by millions of software developers and others in Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies worldwide. dBase, LLC was created in 2012 by a group of investors, experienced technology leaders and former employees of dataBased Intelligence, Inc. (dBI), a privately-held company that had been the legal heir to the dBASE database management system. As guardian of the dBASE™ brand, dBase, LLC is committed to revitalizing its flagship product while also delivering a new generation of data solutions to help small- and medium-sized businesses, work teams and individuals transform data into actionable information.
Pricing and Availability
The price for dbfImport™2 for $39.95 (USD). dbfImport™
About dBase, LLC
dBase, LLC is changing the way people utilize data. The company's business intelligence products and data management tools quickly transform raw data into useful information, enabling organizations of any size to make more informed business decisions and be more productive. The company's flagship product, dBASE, was the world's first widely used relational database management system and is still used by millions of software developers and others worldwide. For more information about dBase, LLC and its data management products, visit http://www.dbase.com.
Contact
dBase, LLC.
***@dbasellc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse