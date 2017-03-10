 
Michigan Asset Inventory Professional Achieves Additional Certification

Tim Edwards, Certified Inventory Expert and owner of Elite Inventory, recently achieved the designation of Certified Appraisal Examiner.
 
 
CLARKSTON, Mich. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) congratulates Tim Edwards, owner of Michigan-based Elite Inventory, for recently earning the designation of Certified Appraisal Examiner (CAE).

The growth of the personal property inventory industry has created an opportunity for personal property inventory professionals to serve as an Appraisal Examiner. This certification provides the credentials to assist appraisers by collecting the required information they need to create an accurate Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) compliant certified report. The purpose of a CAE designation is to establish recognition for this specialized service, providing the opportunity for appraisal firms to locate certified, qualified examiners, and for Certified NICA members to grow their businesses through additional revenue opportunities.

When completing an inventory service for residential and commercial clients, the inventory professional is often asked if they know the value of items, or if they can refer an appraiser. The CAE designation signifies that these contents inventory professionals have the knowledge and information required to collect and provide the necessary information for an appraiser to assign value. This allows for a two-way referral opportunity between these two industries.

To help ensure that the inventory service provider is prepared to serve the appraisal industry, the NICA Education Committee determined the requirements to achieve an Appraiser Examiner Certification.Only those who have earned their Certified Inventory Expert (CIE) or Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS) designation can apply for this additional level. They are also required to successfully complete the Customer Service and Appraisal Examiner courses, plus an elective, chosen from the NICA curriculum. This Committee included Members of NICA, an established property appraiser, and the Association Directors.

Edwards commented, "I am often asked if I provide appraisals in addition to my home and business personal property inventory services. This certification provided the knowledge and expertise I need to collect the information an appraiser requires. This saves my client time, by not having to schedule another appointment with an appraiser. It also saves them money, as I have already collected the information during my inventory service. This new working relationship with the appraisal community is a win for both industries and our clients."

Based in Clarkston, Michigan, Elite Inventory offers residential and business asset inventory services to the state of Michigan and neighboring states. For more information about Elite Inventory and the services Edwards offers,, visit http://eliteinventoryllc.com.

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official education and certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

Source:Elite Inventory
