Industry News





Southern California Inventory Professional Achieves Industry Designation

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Michael Hill for achieving the Certified Inventory Specialist designation.
 
 
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is pleased to announce that Michael Hill, owner of Inventory Management Systems, has recently earned the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS). Achieving this designation confirms he has gained knowledge to provide professional residential and small business contents inventory services.

There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.

To earn the CIS designation, Hill successfully completed required courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated a minimum number of Continuing Education Units. He then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.

Having an industry certification is not required for the contents inventory industry. However, choosing to invest in continuing education shows a desire to learn and excel as a personal property inventory professional. Earning these credentials informs clients that Hill has gone the extra mile to ensure he provides quality inventory services for homeowners, renters, and business owners.

Based in Palm Springs, California, Michael Hill and Inventory Management fsbdt Systems offer residential and business asset inventory services. For more information, visit http://inventorymgmtsystems.com.

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit http://www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

