Samsung Introduces New Lifestyle TVs at Global Launch Event in Paris

--Samsung Electronics unveiled new details surrounding its premium line-up of QLED TVs and The Frame at a global TV launch event in Paris, further demonstrating Samsung's leadership in defining the future of home entertainment with advanced cutting-edge technology."At Samsung, we strive to provide our customers with the most advanced technology to deliver unrivaled viewing experiences and cutting-edge designs that complement their everyday lives," said HS Kim, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "With state-of-the-art style, smart features, and picture quality, our 2017 lineup is truly ushering in a new era for television."Samsung selected Paris, "the City of Lights," to unveil the "TV of Light," a name given to the QLED TV for its delivery of optimal brightness levels and stunning visual experience. The venue choice for the event at the Carrousel du Louvre also highlighted Samsung's focus on the Lifestyle TV concept, represented by two works of arts, the Samsung QLED TV and The Frame.The latest QLED TVs were designed with the consumer in mind and focus on addressing three key consumer paint points through the solutions known as Q Picture, Q Smart and Q Style. Samsung once again worked with Yves Behar, a renowned Swiss designer, to create the innovative TV, The Frame and offer consumers an elegant masterpiece that seamlessly blends into the interior of any home.The newly-announced QLED TV takes quantum dot technology to the next level with advancements in light efficiency, stability and a wider color spectrum. With new metal quantum dots, the QLED TV addresses all the major aspects of picture quality, including viewing angle, color volume, brightness and bold contrast. The QLED TV can express accurate color and achieves a 100 percent color volume – the highest on the market today, earning accreditation by Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), one of Europe's largest technical-scientific associations.In addition, the QLED TV's rich, deep black levels and bold contrast provide a consistent viewing experience regardless of a room's lighting. The QLED TV's advanced HDR 1500 functionality allows users to see every hidden detail as it was meant to be seen, with no loss or distortion of color.Samsung's Smart Hub has been expanded to offer an even more intuitive and unified experience, directly via the QLED TV. The enhanced Samsung One Remote Control now supports more devices and offers voice control capabilities across more Smart TV features. Paired with the latest Smart ViewApp – available on Android or iOS mobile devices – users will enjoy their personalized Smart Hub.This year, Samsung introduced new design elements that can fit into any home – regardless of the interior aesthetics or setup. The all-new Invisible Connection cable helps manage unsightly cords and clutter with a refined, single cord system. Consumers can now design their space with a single optical cable that brings all devices together, reclaiming the living room space once occupied by set-top boxes and external devices.Samsung has also introduced the No Gap Wall-mount which brings the TV flush against the wall, closer than ever before, with a 15-minute installation process. For those who do not wish to mount their TV onto the wall, there is also a range of stylish Samsung TV stands. Designed like an easel, the Studio Stand is an ideal accompaniment for any artist-inspired living space, and with the Gravity Stand, the TV can be rotated easily and allows for optimal viewing at any angle.Continuing its focus on premium design, Samsung announced more details surrounding its newest innovation – The Frame. Teased at CES 2017, The Frame was curated with an artful approach meant to elevate any room or viewing environment.Based on the new innovative technology, The Frame looks like a picture frame hanging on a wall when 'Art Mode' is on. Instead of fading to black like a conventional TV, the Lifestyle TV's display transforms into a work of art, letting the users select custom-designed digital art pieces from The Frame. With more than 100 art pieces in multiple categories – including landscape, architecture, wildlife, action, drawing and more – to choose from, it is sure to please every design preference. Paired with the numerous options for art layouts and colors, as well as customizable accessory options including interchangeable bezels and an optional Studio Stand, it truly complements the user's living space.Furthermore, The Frame is outfitted with Samsung's new Invisible Connection and No Gap Wall-mount, allowing users to hang it anywhere because it can blend seamlessly into any living space without unsightly cables or wires.