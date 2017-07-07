 
Agenda released for the 4th annual Peptides Conference in London

SMi's 4th annual Peptides conference to return in London this summer.
 
 
LONDON, England - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The agenda is now released for SMi's 4th annual conference on Peptides, which takes place in London on 6th &7th July 2017. The event is set to address the latest peptide therapeutics advances to accelerate discovery, development and delivery.

In the past few years, new technological advancements have influenced the growth of the global peptide therapeutics market with an increased number of peptides now in the pipeline of many biotech companies. Thus, the two-day conference will explore the latest peptide therapeutics advances to improve the peptide production, reduce manufacturing costs, and allow for more accurate formulations to enhance overall drug delivery.

Registration is now live at http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/Peptides?utm_medium=www.peptidesevent.com&utm_source=P-215&utm_campaign=prlog

Featured speakers include:
• Alastair Lawson, Vice President, Structural Biology, UCB
• Cecile Brocard, Director, Downstream Development, Boehringer Ingelheim
• David Price, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Pfizer
• Craig Harris, Head of Research Synthesis, Nestlé Skin Health
• Dieter Kadereit, Lab Head, Peptides & Insulins, IDD, R&D, Sanofi
• Frank Thielmann, PMO & Operational Excellence Platform Leader, Biologics, Novartis
• Jonathan Davis, Principal Scientist, Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Marie Skovgaard, Director Medicinal Chemistry, ?Zealand Pharma
• Elisabetta Bianchi, Head of Peptide Chemistry, IRBM Science Park

Event highlights include:
• PROTEIN-PROTEIN INTERACTIONS
Discussion points on antibodies and small molecule drug discovery

• PEPTIDOMIMETIC INHIBITORS AND PEPTIDE NANOTECHNOLOGY
Fusion strategies for recombinant expression of therapeutic peptides

• LIQUID CHROMOTOGRAPHY AND MASS SPECTROMETRY TECHNIQUES
LC-MS applications for peptide purification and techniques for personalised immunotherapy

• HALF-LIFE EXTENSION OF PEPTIDES
Strategies for half-life extension to achieve monthly dosing, challenging peptides to drug candidates

• IMPROVING FUTURE PEPTIDE DEVELOPMENT
Optimising protein engineering techniques, deliberate peptide reduction and peptide stability

• MASS SPECTROMETRY APPLICATIONS AND CHROMATOGRAPHY STRATEGIES
Peptide characterisation and discussions on stability, purification and synthesis

A complete list of speakers and their presentations is available to view on the website.

Registration is live on the website. A £400 Early Bird discount is currently available for bookings made by 31st March.

PEPTIDES
6-7 July 2017
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
http://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/Peptides?u...
---end ---

Contact Information:
For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Alia Malick at amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For delegate queries please contact Fateja Begum at fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
