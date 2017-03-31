Bookings Before End of March 2017 Get Up to 30% Off at Amarela Resort Bohol

 
PANGLAO ISLAND, Philippines - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Bohol, PHILIPPINES — Travelers who wish to enjoy a great Bohol summer getaway, particularly at Amarela Resort in Panglao Island, should hurry to make a hotel reservation right now. If guests book directly from the resort website's booking engine by March 31, 2017 for their holidays, they can get can up to 30% discount.

Listed below are the details:

FLASH DEALS

Booking Period: Until March 31, 2017 only

Stay Period: Up to May 31, 2017

Condition: Minimum of 2 nights stay

Discounts:

- 15% off for Superior Room, De Luxe Queen, and De Luxe Double

- 20% off for Antequera and Samia Rooms

- 25% off for Amarela Room

- 30% off for Bohol House

Inclusions:

- Free a la carte breakfast

- Airport transfer

- Free Wi-Fi Internet access

- Use of Resort Library (DVDs, books and board games) and Art Gallery

- Use of snorkeling gear, kayaks, and native bancas (first come, first served basis)

- Complimentary bottled water (1/person per day)

- Welcome drinks

To get rooms under the promo, guests must book directly at http://www.amarelaresort.com/, using the online reservation system powered by DirectWithHotels Ltd. Clicking the "Check availability and prices" button launch the booking process. The discounts can be found under 'Flash Deals' in the list of rate plans available for the preferred schedule. After the prepayment has been processed and accepted, guests will receive an email reporting instant confirmation. The remaining balance must be settled upon check-in at this Panglao Island resort. All transactions are protected by DigiCert and Trustwave.

Senior Citizen discount and VAT-exempt discount is not applicable in this deal. Promo details may change without prior notice, but all bookings made prior to any revision will still be honored.

About the Resort

- Each of the resort's rooms have a balcony, a mix of antique and custom furniture, en suite bathroom with hair dryer, cable TV, mini-bar, air-conditioning, safe, and telephone.

- There's also a restaurant, herb and vegetable garden, art gallery, boutique, dive shop, library, Wi-Fi Internet connectivity, water sports facilities, and an infinity pool.

- Car rental, airport and city transfer, business center, currency exchange, meeting room, room service, laundry service, wake-up call, airline and ferry reservation, postal and messenger services are also available.

- Tagbilaran Airport, the pier, and shopping malls are 20 to 30 minutes from this resort in Panglao.

Amarela Resort

Barangay Libaong, Panglao Island

Bohol, 6340

Philippines

Phone Numbers: +63-38-5029497, +63-38-5029498

***

AboutDirectWithHotels

DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
