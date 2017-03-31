News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bookings Before End of March 2017 Get Up to 30% Off at Amarela Resort Bohol
Travelers who wish to enjoy a great Bohol summer getaway at Amarela Resort in Panglao Island should make a hotel reservation right now. If guests book directly from the resort website's booking engine, they can get can up to 30% discount.
Listed below are the details:
FLASH DEALS
Booking Period: Until March 31, 2017 only
Stay Period: Up to May 31, 2017
Condition: Minimum of 2 nights stay
Discounts:
- 15% off for Superior Room, De Luxe Queen, and De Luxe Double
- 20% off for Antequera and Samia Rooms
- 25% off for Amarela Room
- 30% off for Bohol House
Inclusions:
- Free a la carte breakfast
- Airport transfer
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Use of Resort Library (DVDs, books and board games) and Art Gallery
- Use of snorkeling gear, kayaks, and native bancas (first come, first served basis)
- Complimentary bottled water (1/person per day)
- Welcome drinks
To get rooms under the promo, guests must book directly at http://www.amarelaresort.com/
Senior Citizen discount and VAT-exempt discount is not applicable in this deal. Promo details may change without prior notice, but all bookings made prior to any revision will still be honored.
About the Resort
- Each of the resort's rooms have a balcony, a mix of antique and custom furniture, en suite bathroom with hair dryer, cable TV, mini-bar, air-conditioning, safe, and telephone.
- There's also a restaurant, herb and vegetable garden, art gallery, boutique, dive shop, library, Wi-Fi Internet connectivity, water sports facilities, and an infinity pool.
- Car rental, airport and city transfer, business center, currency exchange, meeting room, room service, laundry service, wake-up call, airline and ferry reservation, postal and messenger services are also available.
- Tagbilaran Airport, the pier, and shopping malls are 20 to 30 minutes from this resort in Panglao.
Amarela Resort
Barangay Libaong, Panglao Island
Bohol, 6340
Philippines
Phone Numbers: +63-38-5029497, +63-38-5029498
***
AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse