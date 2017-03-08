 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Cop Critic Mobile App Brings Transparency and Accountability to ICE Raids and Immigration Reform

Mobile app reduces law enforcement tensions and provides ICE accountability for victims of collateral arrests and mistaken identity.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- As immigration reform tightens and roundups are staged, and ICE takes on the daunting task of seeking out and arresting 960,000 immigrants with deportation orders, mistaken identity and reports of agent misconduct and abuse are surfacing across social media. With many recent raids yielding hundreds of arrests simultaneously, more mistakes and reports of misconduct are sure to follow. For law abiding citizens who are victims of "collateral arrests" and racial profiling and other intrusive enforcement practices, there is a mobile application designed to protect their rights, increase transparency of raids and hold these agents accountable.

Cop Critic is the first live streaming mobile application and website designed to protect those whose rights are in jeopardy, to keep our communities safe from unfair treatment, and to hold abusive agents accountable for their actions. But most importantly, it reduces the tensions of agents in these tense situations where most accidents and misconduct occur. When launched, Cop Critic alerts the user's emergency contacts and sends them a link to the live stream, so that loved ones are aware of the situation and so arrangements can be made. In addition, transparency and accountability of arresting agents are maintained. Site visitors can view the arrests, rate the officer(s) treatment and escalate the situation if they believe the agent or community member is in danger. Viewers hit thumbs up and thumbs down in the part of the videos where they believe agents perform above or below performance standards. Feedback will be used to help improve ICE training and to weed out agents with a history of aggressive behavior.

Victor Holman, creator of Cop Critic and founder of the Police Performance Advocacy is a performance management expert who has built over 50 products and systems to help businesses and individuals perform at high levels. Holman believes that Cop Critic can be the solution to bridging the gap between community expectations and agent training. "As the number of agents ramp up and ICE executes deportation orders, the number of innocent victims who get caught in the middle will escalate" says Holman. "Cop Critic will ensure that these agents respect the rights of these individuals and treat them fairly." People that visit the Cop Critic website or mobile app will rate agent performance and provide valuable feedback, which can then be translated into training and improved performance.

"It's exciting, because we'll get to really understand the differences and points of views that people of different races, ages, religions and sex have and we'll begin to bridge these gaps and help law enforcement understand how to best approach different types of individuals and achieve safer outcomes."

Cop Critic isn't limited to immigrant demographics. Holman believes that Cop Critic can be a great safety application for African Americans who are victims of unfair treatment from law enforcement and also women in unsafe environments, who want their loved ones to know what is going on.

Victor Holman is looking for partners and investors interested in making a change.

To learn more about Cop Critic, you can view the video at: https://youtu.be/dTKMERVEkIU



If you'd like to make a contribution to help support this cause, please go here: https://www.copcritic.com/donate

You can contact Victor Holman at (888) 861-8733.
