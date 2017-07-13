News By Tag
Agile Basketball Strategy Helps Teams Measure Value, Improve Player IQ and Increase Team Synergy
The breakthrough strategy, developed by Victor Holman, enables players at every level to understand value and identify ways they can add value to reach team goals.
This is why Victor Holman, owner of Lifecycle Performance Professionals, developed the Agile Basketball and Agile NBA guides. Agile Basketball uncovers better ways of creating team synergy, improving team dynamics and applying real-time and historical analytics in order to reach team goals. Agile Basketball employs an iterative, incremental approach to optimizing on court performance and quickly adapting to change.
"The main challenge that is keeping college and NBA teams from unlocking the full potential of their data is their inability to translate complex data sets into data that players can easily understand, and most important, learn ways to add value," says Holman. "Basketball data is useless if it can't be easily analyzed and acted on by the players."
Holman believes that over the next few years the teams that are able to build rosters with players who can learn how to add quantifiable value and contribute to the team's overall goals will reap the greatest returns. What sets Agile Basketball apart from any other coaching or management style seen in the past is the concept of Player Value Cards. Through Player Value Cards players identify and commit to a set of metrics that they believe they will be able to successfully perform. The value of those metrics must be equal to or more than the recommended value set by the coach and/or analyst. The team is evaluated through a series of 5 or 10 game sprints, where metrics and performance is inspected, adapted and improved upon. The result is a team of players who clearly understand the team's objectives and game plan, and can identify different ways to add value each game.
"Complete buy-in to the Agile Basketball philosophy coupled with commitment to gaining a deeper understanding of measuring team and player value through analytics are key fundamentals to the process," says Holman. "Teams are already capitalizing on data to make informed management decisions. But they struggle to convert this information into tools that players can understand, create value and translate to actions on the court."
There are six pillars that form the foundation of Agile Basketball as team data is transformed into action on the court: data, transparency, inspection, adaptation, self-organization and synergy. These pillars are upheld by the key roles, which are the lead analyst, coaches, players, scouts and the agile basketball consultant. And the processes are guided by analytical tools and value cards that provide visual representation to the data.
A video outlining the processes, roles and principles of Agile Basketball can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/
The Agile Basketball Guides can be found at www.agilebasketball.org and www.agilenba.com. For information about how Victor Holman can help your team apply Agile Basketball or Agile NBA tools and processes, contact him at 888-861-8733.
Victor Holman
888-861-8733
***@lifecycle-
