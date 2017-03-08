News By Tag
Parascript Honored by KMWorld "100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management"
The KMWorld judges—knowledge management experts, industry and technology analysts and technology users—selected companies based on many criteria and remarked upon the preponderance of article intelligence and maching learning advancements today that provide enhanced capabilities for their customers and the marketplace.
"The banner of knowledge management spans a wealth of territory to encompass solutions that range in functionality from the tried-and-true to the futuristic. Those designated to this year's list of KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management run the gamut of capabilities, but share such similar characteristics as innovation, ingenuity, usefulness and resourcefulness,"
Parascript technology extracts highly accurate information integral to finance, operations and business programs. These tuned, high-performing SDKs require no front-end configuration and allow organizations to achieve high-levels of automation for both data entry and validation. Parascript delivers solutions that streamline access to customer data with high precision, processing over 100 billion documents annually for financial services, government organizations, and the healthcare industry.
"Moreover, the companies on this list create solutions that help their customers turn vast amounts of data into usable knowledge that they can leverage to enhance collaboration, gain insights and achieve their goals," said Ms. Haimila.
"We are all pleased to receive this recognition. We have taken information accuracy for our clients to the next level in data extraction and entry operations leveraging our advanced machine learning platform," said Greg Council, Parascript VP of Marketing and Product Management. "We look forward to working with KMWorld subcribers to let them know more about the latest in artificial intelligence advancements in document processing and how it applies specifically to them."
For more information, https://www.parascript.com/
