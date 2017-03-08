 
News By Tag
* Data Capture
* Machine learnning
* Artificial Intellligence
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Longmont
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Parascript Honored by KMWorld "100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management"

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Data Capture
* Machine learnning
* Artificial Intellligence

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Longmont - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Awards

LONGMONT, Colo. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Parascript, the pioneer in data extraction powered by machine learning, has been selected for the second year running as one of the "100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management" in 2017 by KMWorld. The leading information provider for the latest trends and best practices in knowledge, content and document management, KMWorld choses companies that represent the best in applied innovation dedicated to helping businesses manage their knowledgebase.

The KMWorld judges—knowledge management experts, industry and technology analysts and technology users—selected companies based on many criteria and remarked upon the preponderance of article intelligence and maching learning advancements today that provide enhanced capabilities for their customers and the marketplace.

"The banner of knowledge management spans a wealth of territory to encompass solutions that range in functionality from the tried-and-true to the futuristic. Those designated to this year's list of KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management run the gamut of capabilities, but share such similar characteristics as innovation, ingenuity, usefulness and resourcefulness," said KMWorld Editor Sandra Haimila.

Parascript technology extracts highly accurate information integral to finance, operations and business programs. These tuned, high-performing SDKs require no front-end configuration and allow organizations to achieve high-levels of automation for both data entry and validation. Parascript delivers solutions that streamline access to customer data with high precision, processing over 100 billion documents annually for financial services, government organizations, and the healthcare industry.

"Moreover, the companies on this list create solutions that help their customers turn vast amounts of data into usable knowledge that they can leverage to enhance collaboration, gain insights and achieve their goals," said Ms. Haimila.

"We are all pleased to receive this recognition. We have taken information accuracy for our clients to the next level in data extraction and entry operations leveraging our advanced machine learning platform," said Greg Council, Parascript VP of Marketing and Product Management. "We look forward to working with KMWorld subcribers to let them know more about the latest in artificial intelligence advancements in document processing and how it applies specifically to them."

For more information, https://www.parascript.com/.

.

Contact
6273 Monarch Park Place
Boulder, CO 80503
***@mgpublicrelations.com
End
Source:Parascript, LLC
Email:***@mgpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Data Capture, Machine learnning, Artificial Intellligence
Industry:Technology
Location:Longmont - Colorado - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Armored Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share