News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ITA Audio Visual Solutions Wins City Beat News Spectrum Award For Excellence-Customer Satisfaction
ITA Audio Visual receives the City Beat News Spectrum Award for providing customers with excellent service.
In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes businesses such as ITA for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4 or 5 star rating receive the Spectrum Award.
ITA has been providing B2B audio visual solutions since 1982. As a "full-service"
Full-service hotels, convention and event centers partner with ITA to embed its AV services dedicated to meeting the event technology needs of their guests. This service includes a staff of AV specialists led by a Director of Audio Visual Services and a resident inventory of equipment tailored to the venue and the specific needs of their guests.
"Outsourcing their audio visual and event services enable our partners to dramatically improve their guests' buying experience and focus on their core businesses, increasing both productivity and profitability. Our partners regularly receive unsolicited accolades while our services receive outstanding guest reviews and approval ratings," says Charles "Buzz" Wheatley, ITA's Sales Director.
"At ITA we start with the customer experience and work back to the technology. This applies to everything our company does. It's an experience-first approach. ITA's success is simply a byproduct. Our people know that the experience we deliver is essential to a successful meeting or special event and can even impact our client's career," says Eric Flannery, Logistics Manager – Rental Operations.
Clients have responded, noting the great service they have come to expect from ITA. "Another Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) well done," says James R., Senior Executive-Global Communications for GE Aviation, US — a client of ITA. "Big projects like ALM require us to leverage the matrix of GE Aviation. This team exemplified that approach. You worked with every division and business to make this happen. Truly a matrixed approach, and that is where the power comes from."
Customer satisfaction is a key metric ITA uses to evaluate its associates' workplace performance to ensure the success of its brand. "When hiring, we look for a candidate's ability to positively interact with others," says JasonMathews, Columbus-based Regional Manager – Rental Operations. "Technically proficient people aren't always 'people' persons, but our associates need to be."
About ITA Audio Visual Solutions
ITA is headquartered in Cincinnati, with satellite offices in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.
For more information call 800-899-8877 or visit http://ITA.com or the company's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
Contact
City Beat News
***@citybeatnews.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse