ChartaCloud's ROBOTTECA Launches QIHAN's Sanbot Robot in U.S

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- ChartaCloud Technologies, LLC ("ChartaCloud") today announced that it will offer the Sanbot robot from QIHAN Technology Co. Ltd. ("QIHAN") to its U.S. customers via its ROBOTTECA.com business unit. ChartaCloud's ROBOTTECA business specializes in the sale, service and support of robots and advanced behavior software for social and service robots used in health care, schools, universities, libraries and retail stores.

"After extensive testing, we are very pleased and excited about the quality, functionality, stability and mobility of the Sanbot robot. The entire ecology that surrounds Sanbot as created and engineered by QIHAN, provides a significant breakthrough in robot behaviors being managed as a cloud service. It harkens a new advance in the growing era of robots as a service," said Lauryn Schimmel, managing director, ChartaCloud.

The company pointed to Sanbot's cloud based development system, Q-Link a smartphone based remote access and control system, its intelligent home sensor device connectivity and management, its built-in LED projector system for HD visual screen display, and its video telepresence system as significant differentiators in Sanbot's power and versatility.

"We see Sanbot as a formidable player in markets that seek the utilization of advanced robots for use in social, retail, educational and home consumer markets. Sanbot provides intelligent robot interactions that add significantly to more powerful and productive human-robot engagement," said Mike Radice, chairman, technology advisory board, ChartaCloud. "Sanbot presents in our opinion, a leading model for the new style of interface to information, knowledge and data capture that robots represent," concluded Radice.

The Sanbot debut and demonstration will take place the UMASS Lowell NERVE Center's Open House Event scheduled for April 11 during National Robotics Week.

About ROBOTTECA

ROBOTTECA.com is a business unit of ChartaCloud Technologies LLC. Located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, ROBOTTECA specializes in sales, service, support and deployment of robots and robot behavior software for social, telepresence, educational, retail, health care and home companion use cases. Additional information may be found at:  www.robotteca.com

About QIHAN

Founded in 2006, QIHAN Technology Co. Ltd. (QIHAN) is a global leading CCTV surveillance equipment and solutions provider headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Its proprietary solutions, QIHAN, Sanbot, and QIHAN Cloud, utilize next-generation robotics and artificial intelligent (AI) technologies to help improve the lives of its customers. Through its core business of CCTV systems and video analysis, QIHAN has built a substantial pool of over 100 intellectual properties in Machine Vision Recognition, Multi-axis Automatic Control, Big Data Analysis, and more.

About Sanbot

Sanbot is an intelligent, cloud-brained, humanoid robot developed by Chinese tech company, QIHAN, a company focused on innovations in robotics, artificial intelligence, and video analysis. Sanbot's interface is connected to the QIHAN cloud, a real time decision-making engine. Sanbot features a variety of technologies and capabilities, like 3D vision, sensors for collision avoidance, voice control, a built-in holographic HD projector, seven microphones, touch sensors for interaction, and has a voice command response system.

Designed specifically to allow developers and companies to use its open-source API, Sanbot can be developed for industry-specific applications in the retail, hospitality, education, healthcare, and consumer-oriented sectors. To date, more than 70,000 Sanbots are being utilized in the market and 5,000 Sanbots will be commercially available in the US in Q1 2017. For more information, please visit www.sanbot.com.

